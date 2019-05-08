Services
Service
Friday, May 17, 2019
4:00 PM
Crossroad Foursquare Church
1209 London Street
Menasha, WI
Michael James "Mike" Derfus


Michael James "Mike" Derfus

Appleton - Michael James "Mike" Derfus, age 72, passed away peacefully on February 11, 2019 at Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee. Mike was born in Appleton, WI, on December 14, 1946 to Norbert and Hazel (Newhouse) Derfus of Appleton, WI.

Mike is survived by his son David (Stephanie) Derfus; two daughters, Tracy (Mike) Winter, and Sera Perry; sister Gail Criscione; five stepchildren, Charles Bavry, Annette (Gary) Christiansen, Mary (Phillip) Griffin, Kathleen Bavry, and Jeanne Cronin. He is also survived by numerous grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and friends.

Mike is preceded in death by his parents Norbert and Hazel Derfus, and four brothers, Richard Derfus; Robert Derfus; John Derfus; and Eugene Derfus. He was shortly followed in death by his wife Ann Bavry Derfus.

A celebration of life service for Mike will be held at 4:00 pm on Friday May 17, 2019 at Crossroad Foursquare Church 1209 London Street, Menasha, WI with Pastor Mike Norton officiating.

Mike's family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to the ICU at Froedtert Hospital for their excellent compassion and care.



Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on May 8, 2019
