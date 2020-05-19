|
|
Michael Jay Hoover
Michael Jay Hoover, age 45, fought bipolar disorder for many years but lost his battle to suicide on Saturday, May 16, 2020.
Mike was born in Appleton, WI on February 21, 1975 to Carol (Sorensen) and Jay Hoover. He graduated from Appleton West High School and attended Lawrence University in Appleton where he majored in music and computer science.
Mike moved to Las Vegas, NV in 1997 to live near his mother and stepfather Carol and Ray Harbeck. He cofounded a technology company and worked as a computer programmer for several years.
Mike and his dog Maggie moved to Melrose, MN in 2013 to live closer to his beloved sisters, Dina and Steph. They were able to spend many holidays and birthdays together. Every year for his birthday they would go to his favorite burger joint, Matt's Bar in Minneapolis. Mike loved spending time with his siblings and their families.
Mike had a passion and talent for music that was inspiring. He was an accomplished tuba player and composer, and he taught himself how to play several other instruments. After he moved to Melrose, he joined several community bands, including the St. Cloud Municipal Band, Meire Grove Band, Wadena Community Band, Just For Fun Brass Quintet, Long Prairie Orchestra (where he was a Composer in Residence), and the Forever Young Choir. He composed many pieces of music, with some being played by the bands he was a member of.
Mike is survived by his siblings, Dina (Leon) Pierskalla of Melrose, MN, Stephanie (Chris) Wentland of Maple Grove, MN, Jeff (Qisook) Harbeck of HI, Scott (Michelle) Harbeck of Cary, IL, Rayanne (Jim) Bessler of St. Charles, IL, and Brian (Ami) Harbeck of Arlington, TX; his loving girlfriend, Melissa Vorderbruggen of Sauk Centre, MN; 17 nieces and nephews; and many other relatives and friends.
Mike was preceded in death by his parents, Carol and Ray Harbeck and Jay Hoover; brother, Douglas Jay Hoover; and all of his grandparents.
Mike will be truly and wholeheartedly missed by those that loved and knew him. He will always be remembered as a sensitive man with a great sense of humor who loved music, dogs, and his family.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the St. Cloud Municipal Band in St. Cloud, MN or to the .
If you are considering suicide please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.
We love you more than cheese!
Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services of Melrose, MN.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from May 19 to May 20, 2020