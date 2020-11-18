Michael John Dillon



Tulsa - Michael John Dillon passed away on November 15th, 2020 at St. John Medical Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma after a fight with multiple myeloma. Mike was 67 years old.



Mike was born in Green Bay, Wisconsin. He grew up in several states, including California and New Jersey, while his father was in the Navy. He graduated from McAlester High School in Oklahoma and earned a Bachelor of Environmental Science from East Central University in Ada, Oklahoma. Mike started his career at Flambeau Paper in Park Falls, Wisconsin and continued with Ft. Howard Paper in Green Bay, Wisconsin and Muskogee, Oklahoma. He then transferred to Georgia Pacific in Plattsburgh, New York, and moved with the company to Gary, Indiana where he managed a paper mill. He finished his career in Neenah, Wisconsin, where he worked as an Environmental Manager for SCA Tissue for 11 years. He retired from SCA in 2014 and continued to reside in Neenah, WI until 2018. He and his beloved wife, Michelle, moved to Bixby, Oklahoma in 2018, where he resided until his passing.



Mike's greatest joy and first priority was his family. He is survived by his wife Michelle Dillon (Bixby, OK), with whom he shared 32 great years. He dearly loved his two children Hannah Fitzgerald (Tulsa, OK) and Molly Dillon (Kansas City, MO) and used any excuse to share news about what they were up to in their careers and lives. He had one son-in-law, Ryan Fitzgerald (Tulsa, OK) and one grandchild, Henry Lawrence Fitzgerald who was born on November 5th, 2020. He is also survived by his mother, Jean Dillon (Green Bay, WI), sister Kathy Decker (De Pere, WI), brother Patrick Dillon (Green Bay, WI), brother-in-law Bob Decker (De Pere, WI), sister-in-law Barb Dillon (Green Bay, WI), brother-in-law Ron Copeland, (Tulsa, OK), sister-in-law Debbie Kinkeade (Tulsa, OK), and father-in-law Doyle Copeland (Tulsa, OK). Mike was also a loving uncle to his six nephews including Kevin Decker, Jed Decker, Rodger Dillon, Matthew Decker, Nate Dillon, and Sean Dillon. He also had several aunts and uncles including Donald and Carolyn Walsh, Marilyn Colburn, Paul and Sandy Walsh, Betty Smith, George and Susan Dillon, and Jim Dillon. He was preceded in death by his father John Dillon (Green Bay, WI), sister Jeanne Ann (Dillon) Dornaus, and nephew Rodger Dillon.



Mike was committed to serving his community. He was an active member of Rotary International, where he was a recipient of the Paul Harris Award for Service. He was elected to the Town of Menasha (now Fox Crossing) Town Board where he was a supervisor for 3 years. He also served on the board for the Town of Menasha Park Department for many years. During this time, he was involved in many community projects including tree plantings, playground builds, supporting youth groups, and the development of community gardens.



Mike was known for his expertise in environmental issues and lifelong commitment to learning. He was kind, compassionate, and took his time to listen. He was a life-long Green Bay Packer fan and was a member of the Tulsa Packer Backers. He asked that you remember him with both a smile and a toast of Guinness, if you would like to partake. His family is encouraging folks to plant a tree in his honor, especially a tree native to where you are planting it. Continue to be good to your friends and confound your enemies, but most of all, be good to each other. As he would say, have a groovy day!



Cremation arrangements are with Ninde Funeral Home of Tulsa, Oklahoma. Unfortunately due to Covid-19 restrictions, no public services will be offered. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Village of Fox Crossing Park Department by mailing a check to:



Village of Fox Crossing Parks and Recreation Department



2000 Municipal Dr.



Neenah, WI 54956









