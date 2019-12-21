|
Michael John Werth
Neenah - Michael John Werth, 59, of Neenah, passed away unexpectedly on December 19, 2019. He was born on November 30, 1960.
Mike was a 1979 graduate of Appleton West High School. Upon graduation, he was employed by Stora Enso, where he spent the next 22 years. He then became a real estate agent, working through RE/MAX 24/7 REAL ESTATE, where he found his passion for the next 20 years and became loved and well respected by his clients and peers.
Mike had hobbies and interests which included; bargain shopping, gardening, collecting treasures, tinkering, going up north, and traveling. Most of all, he loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.
Mike is survived by his wife; Jean, one daughter; Kymberlie (Alex) Kraemer, three sons; Shaine Werth, Nicholas (Stephanie) Werth, Brandon (Tierney) Werth, one step daughter; Kristy (Denis) Danielsen, one step son; Cory (June) Vickstrom, nine grandchildren; Brianna, Levi, Landen, Finlee, Wyatt, Ayden, Sydney, Kenadie, Keira, and one grandson on the way. He is further survived by his mother; Catherine Niec, two sisters; Debbie Werth, Lisa (Pam) Werth, three brothers; Clint (Debbie) Werth, Jim (Julie) Werth, Scott (Patty) Werth, mother in law; Eleanore Niemi, two sister in laws; Donna Wetts, Sonia (Pete) LaPin, four brother in laws, Greg (Kris) Niemi, Jason (Michelle) Niemi, Kurtis Niemi, Steve (Jana) Niemi, and many nephews and nieces that loved him dearly.
Mike is preceded in death by his father in law; Jake Niemi, brother in law Jack Niemi, and one brother; John Berger.
Funeral service for Mike will be 2:00 PM on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at VALLEY FUNERAL HOME, 2211 N. Richmond St, Appleton. Visitation will be held at the funeral home Saturday morning beginning at 10:00 AM until 2:00 PM, with the service to follow at 2:00 PM.
In lieu of flowers, because of Mike's love of all children, the family asks that you please make a donation in memory of Mike to .
Mike, it broke my heart to lose you, you didn't go alone, a piece of me went with you.
Love you Always, Jean
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Dec. 21 to Dec. 23, 2019