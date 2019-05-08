|
|
Michael "Spike" Krause
Shawano -
Michael "Spike" Wayne Krause, 69, died unexpectedly on Friday May 3, 2019. He was born in Appleton on August 23, 1949, son of the late Wayne "Buzz" and Laura (Ruby) Krause. Mike married Patricia Vanden Elsen on October 25, 1969. They celebrated 43 years together before her death on November 20, 2012.
Mike served his country in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. He worked at St. Elizabeth Hospital, Appleton as their HVAC technician for over 23 years. Mike purchased Central Delivery Service from his father in 1984, and kept it a family business as his children and grandchildren still work and operate the business. In 1993, Mike and Pat moved to Washington Lake in Shawano. He still stayed active, serving as Treasurer of the Lake Registry. Mike enjoyed golfing, fishing, boating, cribbage and shaking dice with his family and many friends. His greatest enjoyment came from time spent with his family, especially his children and grandchildren.
Mike is survived by his three children, two sons: Brian (Shelly) and Tim (Cassie); and his daughter Michelle (Craig) Jones; six grandchildren: Tristen (Becca Stolp), Cody, Gavin, Dylan, Madison and Aidan; four sisters: Mary Marx, Patricia (David) Rudolf, Cathy (Peter) DeLuca and Theresa (Michael) Schmit; his brother Fred Krause; many nieces, nephews and countless friends.
Funeral service for Mike will be 6:00 PM on Saturday May 11, 2019 at VALLEY FUNERAL HOME with Rev. Mike Huff officiating. Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Saturday beginning at 4:00 PM until the time of service. Full military honors will follow.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on May 8, 2019