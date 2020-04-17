Services
Cline-Hanson-Dahlke Funeral Homes & Crematory Services
176 N Bridge St
Manawa, WI 54949
(920) 596-2500
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Morack
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael M. Morack


1947 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael M. Morack Obituary
Michael M. Morack

Weyauwega - Michael M. Morack, age 72, passed away on Saturday, April 11, 2020. He was born on June 3, 1947, son of Milton and Marjorie (Miller) Morack in New London.

He is survived by his sisters: Marybeth (Earl) Wohlrabe of New London; Marceita Knacck of Oshkosh; Sister-in-law MaryAnn Morack of Lodi; and many nieces and nephews. A very special thank you to niece Lynette (Jack) McGuire for all the care given to Michael.

Michael was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Merlyn.

Per Michael's wishes no funeral services will be held. He will be laid to rest at Union Cemetery in Hortonville.

logo




Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -
postcrescent