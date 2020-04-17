|
|
Michael M. Morack
Weyauwega - Michael M. Morack, age 72, passed away on Saturday, April 11, 2020. He was born on June 3, 1947, son of Milton and Marjorie (Miller) Morack in New London.
He is survived by his sisters: Marybeth (Earl) Wohlrabe of New London; Marceita Knacck of Oshkosh; Sister-in-law MaryAnn Morack of Lodi; and many nieces and nephews. A very special thank you to niece Lynette (Jack) McGuire for all the care given to Michael.
Michael was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Merlyn.
Per Michael's wishes no funeral services will be held. He will be laid to rest at Union Cemetery in Hortonville.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020