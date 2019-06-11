Services
Memorial service
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Michael P. Probst Obituary
Michael P. Probst

Grand Chute - Michael P. Probst, 65, of Grand Chute, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, June 8, 2019. He was born on November 19, 1953 to the late Eugene and Virginia (Wollerman) Probst in Neenah, WI.

Michael is survived by 7 brothers and sisters: Richard (Teresa), Mary Jo (Ernie) Rodina, Paul, Joseph (Ann), John (Jan), Joan and Ann Probst. He is further survived by many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

Michael was preceded in death by his parents, Eugene and Virginia.

A memorial service for Michael will be held on Thursday, June 13, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. at Valley Funeral Home 2211 N. Richmond St. Appleton, WI.,with Deacon Jeff Hofacker officiating. There will be no visitation prior to the service.

Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on June 11, 2019
