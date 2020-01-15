Services
Menasha's Westgor Funeral Home
1140 Appleton Road
Menasha, WI 54952
920-720-0314
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Menasha's Westgor Funeral Home
1140 Appleton Road
Menasha, WI 54952
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
2:00 PM
Menasha's Westgor Funeral Home
1140 Appleton Road
Menasha, WI 54952
Michael R. Jankowski


1960 - 2020
Michael R. Jankowski Obituary
Michael R. Jankowski

Neenah - Michael R. Jankowski, age 59 of Neenah, died unexpectedly of a heart attack on Monday, January 13, 2020. He was born to Robert and Lorraine (Jach) Jankowski on July 8, 1960.

As a great caregiver for his mother, he was tender-hearted and would do anything for anyone. He had a beautiful soul and was a proud registered Organ and Tissue Donor which enabled him to help many people with his great gift of eye and tissue donation after his passing. We are so proud of you, Michael. You are a Hero.

Michael worked at Plexus most of his adult life and loved music. He especially liked the local band, Emminence. He cherished his two nieces dearly and loved Ruby the cat.

Michael was preceded in death by his father, Robert; and by his nephew, Brian Paulus.

He is survived by his mother, Lorraine; by his sister, Teresa (Jeff) Paulus; and by his nieces, Sara and Alyssa Paulus. He is further survived by many uncles, aunts, and cousins.

Michael encouraged others to be Organ and Tissue Donors. Please register at: https://health.wisconsin.gov/donorRegistry/public/donate.html

A funeral service for Michael will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Menasha's Westgor Funeral Home. A visitation will be held from 12:00 P.M. until the hour of service.

Westgor Funeral Home

1140 Appleton Rd. Menasha 720-0314

Condolences: www.westgorfuneralhomes.com



Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020
postcrescent