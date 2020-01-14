Services
Cline and Hanson Funeral Home
209 West Cook Street
New London, WI 54961
920-982-3232
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
9:00 AM
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
11:00 AM
Michael S. Balthazor


1952 - 2020
Michael S. Balthazor Obituary
Michael S. Balthazor

New London - Michael S. Balthazor, age 67, passed away peacefully at Bethany Home in Waupaca on Tuesday, January 14, 2020. He was born August 26, 1952, to the late Helerian and Dorothy (Spoehr) Balthazor. On November 13, 1976, Michael was married to Barbara Buckholt. He worked at the Neenah Foundry for 40 years.

Michael was a loving husband to Barb and father to Ryan (Kim), Jason, Amy (Mike) Alf, and Merri. Loving grandfather to Hanna, Zach, MacKenize, Josh, Daunte, Madison, Leah; Logan, Colton, and Adalyn. His dog Peanut. Brother to Helen, Margaret, Diana and James. He is further survived by numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Michael was preceded in death by his parents, father-in-law, Gerald, brother-in-law George, brother Jerome and brother-in-law Dennis.

Michael's home for the past 10 months was Bethany 3rd, 2nd, and 1st floor. Thank you to all the staff for all their loving care and compassion given to "Mikey". Also Ascension Hospice for all their care and compassion for Michael. And his niece Tammy Douglas for always being there for Uncle Mike.

Funeral services for Michael will be held on Monday, January 20, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at Cline & Hanson Funeral Home, New London with Rev. Pamela Ritchie officiating. Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Monday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established.

Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020
