|
|
Michael Simonis
formerly of Neenah - Michael M. Simonis 'Uncle Mike', 92, of Wittenberg, formerly of Neenah, died on Thursday, June 13, 2019, at the Homme Home of Wittenberg under the care of LeRoyer Hospice Services of Antigo.
Michael was born on November 3, 1926, in Rosholt, the son of the late Lawrence and Mary (Hintz) Simonis.
On May 29, 1948, Michael was united in marriage to Belva Mortson at St. Adalbert's Catholic Church, Rosholt. Since Belva's death on February 20, 2010, there was a sadness about Mike as it seemed like he was always missing something and we knew it was his beloved Belva. What joy it brings to know they are together again.
Mike was an active member of St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church, Neenah and held various positions in the Knights of Columbus. Mike worked at American Can and James River Corporation. He was an avid bowler and golfer. Mike also enjoyed watching the Elderon BABA baseball games.
Survivors include his nephews, Gary (Bernie) Wyman of Elderon and Pete (Sue) Wyman of Baldwin, Kansas; niece, Mary Buss Wyman; great-nephews and great-nieces Ric Wyman, Rob (JoAnna) Wyman, Ross (Courtney) Wyman, Hali (John) Strand and Bekki (Ryan) Kaminski; six great-great nephews and nieces John and Henry Strand, Natalie & Ethan Wyman and Olive & Opal Kaminski and many other relatives and friends.
Mike was preceded in death by his wife; parents; sisters, Gertrude, Beatrice and Elvina, and brothers, Erving, Ben and Ed, and a nephew, Dennis.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 am on Monday, June 17, 2019, at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church, 620 Division Street, Neenah. Fr. Joseph Mattern will officiate. Visitation will be held from 9:30AM until the time of Mass at the church. Interment will be at 4:00PM on Monday, June 17, 2019, in Evergreen Rest Cemetery, Elderon. Fr. Augustine Bentil will officiate. Military rites conducted by the Elderon Memorial Post #8068 VFW.
Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home, Wittenberg is assisting the family with funeral arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at schmidtschulta.com
The family would like to especially thank the staff at Homme Home and LeRoyer Hospice for the kind and compassionate care given to Mike.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on June 15, 2019