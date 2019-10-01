|
Michael Suehring
Marion - Michael J. Suehring, age 64, of Marion passed away Friday, September 27, 2019 surrounded by family.
Michael John Suehring was born on May 15, 1955 at Shawano Community Hospital to Arthur and Irma (Behling) Suehring. Mike was baptized and confirmed at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Pella. He graduated from Marion High School in 1973. Mike worked for Miron Construction Company for 35 years and retired in 2010. He was a proud member of the Carpenter's Union #955.
Mike was united in marriage on December 31, 2002 to Jackie Jueds at St. John's Lutheran Church in Marion. He was actively involved in the Caroline Lions Club and a member of St. John's Lutheran Church. Mike liked playing dartball, golf, horseshoes, beanbags, and pool. He enjoyed spending time up north fishing and helping his friends. He also liked hunting, being with family at deer camp, and making maple syrup. Mike loved sharing his garden with others and helping with most Lions Club projects.
Survivors include his wife Jackie; two sons, David (Nicole) Suehring of Eau Claire and Matt (Nicole) Suehring of Bonduel; and their mother, Deb Velie Suehring of Wabeno. There are two grandchildren, Leo and Hannah Suehring, and another grandchild expected to arrive in February. He is also survived by his mother, Irma Suehring of Marion; two sisters, Phylis Suehring of Appleton and Sandy Suehring of Embarrass; and two brothers, Dick Suehring of Portage and Dan (Tracey) Suehring of Green Bay. Mike is further survived by his mother-in-law, Grace Jueds of Marion; five in-laws, Jeff Jueds of Marion, Jolene (Paul) Schuelke of Marion, Jill (Terry) Verg of Caroline, Jamie Jueds of Marion, and Joey (Missy Paisar) Jueds of Marion; and many nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, other relatives and friends.
Mike was preceded in death by his father Arthur, his father-in-law Stan Jueds, and many other aunts and uncles.
Memorial Service will be held on Sunday, October 13th at 3:00 PM at St. John's Lutheran Church, 318 E. Garfield Ave., Marion. Rev. Don Staude will officiate and inurnment will follow at Roseland Cemetery, Town of Dupont. Visitation will be held on Sunday from 11:00 AM until time of service at the church. Please consider a memorial to the family in Mike's memory.
Our family wishes to thank everyone for their prayers and support in this difficult time.
