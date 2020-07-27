Michael W. Hammel
Neenah - After a hard- fought battle with cancer, Michael Wally Hammel passed away peacefully at home with his loving children by his side on July 26, 2020 at the age of 57.
Michael was born on February 17, 1963 in Neenah, WI, son of the late Eitel "Mike" and Irene (Jensen) Hammel. Michael married the love his life, Laurie Zink-Hammel on July 31, 1993 who he lost to breast cancer in 1997 at the tender age of 30. They had two beautiful children together.
Michael remained working his job of 29 years at Outlook Graphics Group LLC where he began working on July 23 ,1991 until most recent. Michael was easy-going but for those that knew him, he will be remembered for his humor and how he made us all laugh. He enjoyed time hunting, fishing, and watching Packer games with his family. His greatest joy in life, his two children, April, and Adam. He loved spending time with his son Adam working on their 1964 Ford Mustang, and the family time spent nearly every Sunday with the apple of his eye, his daughter April. April made him proud when she graced him with his only furry grandbabies Lola and Copper that he loved to babysit.
Michael is survived by his two children, daughter, April (Bryan Josephs) Zink- Hammel, Appleton, and son, Adam Zink-Hammel, Neenah; four siblings: Diana (Robert) Peterson, Neenah, Terry (Sue) Hammel, Neenah, Karla (Bob) Vanlinn, Menasha, and Patsy (ED) Walters, Neenah; mother in-law, Nila Kaeser, Neenah; two sisters in- law: Patty (Scott) Robenolt, Oshkosh, and Pam Johnson, Menasha; and brother in-law, David Zink, Eau Claire. Michael was loving uncle to his many nieces and nephew, great nieces, and nephew and two great- great nephews. Michael was further preceded in death by his father in- law Jim Kaeser.
A private memorial service will be held.
"Those we love don't go away; they walk beside us every day.
Unseen, unheard but always near, still loved, still missed, and held so dear"
Dad, you have been reunited with Mom and we love you both so very much, Adam and I know that you and mom will be walking beside us each day as we continue our journey in life.
- Love you, April, and Adam
