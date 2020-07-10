1/2
Michael Wilson All
1971 - 2020
Michael Wilson All

Milwaukee - Michael Wilson All, age 48, beloved son of Gerald Edwin All and Carole Ann (Wilson) All and beloved Brother of Steven and Randy All passed away on July 4, 2020 at Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee while recovering from a traumatic brain injury on June 27, 2020. Mike was born at Theda Clark Hospital in Neenah on September 15, 1971, confirmed at St. Timothy Lutheran Church, graduated from Menasha High School in 1990 and joined the U. S. Marine Corps two days later. After serving four years in the Marines, he attended and graduated from U.W. Oshkosh with his Bachelor of Science degree. After working several years in the IT industry for other companies, he started his own IT consulting company, working for Kenosha County for many years.

Mike was a fun-loving guy who liked to have a good time and joke around. He was tremendously proud to be a Marine and served his country in Desert Storm, Somalia and many other countries. Our family is devastated by the loss of our beautiful son and brother. As Mike is an organ donor, he will save the lives of many others.

Our family is overwhelmed with the outpouring of notes of sympathy from so many people that knew and thought so caringly about him. We knew he was a social person, but we had no idea how many good friends and acquaintances he had. We thank each and every one of you.

Mike is survived by his mother Carole; brothers: Steven (Susan), and Randy (Joanna); niece, Amber All; nephew, Gregory (Hillary) All; special nephew, Jacob Amundson; aunts: Sharon (Zanders) Osenroth; Sandra Wilson; Eunice Wilson; Ellen Wilson; Patricia (Ardie) Wiersma; Nancy (Larry) Engel; Shirley (Merlin) Tolsma; and many special cousins.

Mike was preceded in death by his father Gerald; grandparents: Edward and Bernice Wilson; Lawrence and Margarite All; aunts: Betty (Jake) Postuma; Arlene (Bob) Smolen; Anita (Ray) Miller; uncles: Eugene Wilson; Leslie Wilson; Roy Wilson; John Zanders; Ted Osenroth; and cousin, Mark Zanders.

The family request that you please consider a giving a memorial in Michael's name to the Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society, Wounded Warriors Family Support, or St. Timothy's Lutheran Church in Menasha. A memorial service will be scheduled for a later date.

Westgor Funeral Home

205 W. Doty Ave., Neenah 722-7151

Condonlences: www.westgorfuneralhomes.com




Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Jul. 10 to Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
