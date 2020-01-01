|
Micheal "Kos" Kosmerchock
New London - Michael Joseph Kosmerchock, age 69 of New London, passed away peacefully Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at his home. He was born June 4, 1950 in New London to Mayford and Alice Kosmerchock and married Cynthia Marie Sorenson on October 9, 1982.
Kos was a Neenah High School graduate where he played football and won All-State. He then worked as a truck driver for 48 years for companies such as Courtney & Plumber, 4X, and Michel's Material. If you could talk gravel, dirt, or road construction he was all ears. His other passion was cars.
Kos loved his Goldens and Labs. Throughout the years there were Buffy; George; his soulmate, Gus; and presently, Willie and Rudy, and his nemesis, the cat, Bob. You could always find him plowing whenever the snow flew, and he would never turn down a good football, deer hunting, or fishing story. He hunted from his teen on and waited on pins and needles for deer camp every year. He also loved talking about ice thickness, weak spots, clarity, and all things related to sturgeon spearing and ice fishing.
Kos was a great friend and an amazing father. He held a special place in his heart for his grandkids, and above all, he was a dedicated and loving husband. He will be sadly missed by his wife of 38 years, Cindy; his children: Issie Marie Radke; Annie Marie Walt; and Kristine Marie Kosmerchock; and by his grandchildren: Martin and Grace Radke; and Addison, Elise, and Wesley Walt. He is further survived by his brothers and sisters: Bruce (Bonnie) Kosmerchock; Janice (Dan) Babler; Susie (Dewy) Lorge; John (Nancy) Kosmerchock; Kathy (Bill) Hahn; Karen (Dave) Obermeier; Mary Kosmerchock; and Julie Kosmerchock. He was preceded in death by his parents.
A time of remembrance for Kos will be held from 4:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Neenah's Westgor Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund will be established in Kos' name.
