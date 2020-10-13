1/1
Michelle A. Hatcher
Michelle A. Hatcher

Wauwatosa - Michelle A. (Wyngaard) Hatcher, age 50, passed away on Thursday, October 8, 2020 after a hard fought battle with ovarian cancer.

Michelle was born April 5, 1970 to Ken and Anna (Berg) Wyngaard. She graduated from Seymour High School and U.W. Oshkosh. She married Jeffrey Hatcher, and they settled in the Milwaukee area where she worked as a laboratory technician for a health care clinic for nearly 25 years.

Michelle is survived by her husband, Jeff Hatcher; parents, Ken (Sheila Hein) Wyngaard and Anna (Richard) Hayes; brother, Brad (Sarah) Wyngaard; sister, Lora (Rick) Meverden; nieces, Samantha Meverden and Elizabeth Wyngaard; nephews Ryan Meverden and Matthew Wyngaard; step-sister, Cathi (Peter) Leyh and family, as well as many loving aunts, uncles, and cousins.

She is further survived by her husband's family: Glenn (Christine) Hatcher, Janet (Rick) Dankert, Narda (Daniel) Loebl and their son, Ian; Katie (Greg) McDonald and their daughters, Juliet and Inara.

For the safety of all, a private service will be held at Neenah's Westgor Funeral Home. To view the service, visit Westgor Funeral Home's Facebook page after 3pm on Saturday, October 17, 2020. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund is being established. The family will welcome small celebrations of life at later dates.

Michelle's family would like to give a special thanks to Mary L., Aurora hospice nurse, and the many coworkers and close friends that cheered her through her battle.

Westgor Funeral Home

205 W. Doty Avenue, Neenah 722-7151

Condolences: www.westgorfuneralhomes.com




Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2020.
