Michelle Abrahamson

Michelle AbrahamsonWaupaca - Michelle M. Abrahamson, 53, was born September 6, 1967 in Waupaca to Allen and Lynn (Steinke) Abrahamson. She was baptized and confirmed in Trinity Lutheran Church, Waupaca.She went peacefully to her heavenly home on Thursday, October 15, due to COVID virus.Shelly always had a smile and a positive attitude and a great sense of humor. She loved to sing. Her faith in Jesus was strong and she knew someday she would be healed.Shelly graduated from Waupaca High School and took an Early Childhood course from Fox Valley Tech. She enjoyed children and was a nanny to various families in the Waupaca area. Shelly enjoyed having visits from her family and friends. Mom and Dad's special enjoyment was playing Yahtzee with her on most Sundays.Shelly is survived by her loving family-her sisters, Debra (Tyler) Schaber , Stacey (Scott Strassburg), and her special nieces, Abigail, Madeline, and Paige Schaber, and Avery and Bryttan Nevar. Also uncles and aunts and numerous cousins.She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Erwin and Evalyn Steinke, and her paternal grandparents, Edward and Gertrude Abrahamson. And her special godparents, Vivian Jensen and Robert Wied.Due to COVID 19 pandemic, there will be a private family gravesite service at Elmwood Cemetery, Portage County. A celebration of life will be held in the future.Shelly's family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Pastor Andy Behrendt and all our friends and family for their love and support. Also included is our sincere and warm appreciation for the staff at Chelse Court in your daily cares for Shelly.Her family takes great comfort from the wonderful and exceptional medical staff at ThedaCare Medical Center in Waupaca. We are thankful for ThedaCare at Home hospice for their kind and compassionate care of Shelly.In lieu of flowers, memorials will be established in Shelly's name for the Traumatic Brain Foundation and ThedaCare at Home hospice.