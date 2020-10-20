1/1
Michelle Arnold
1971 - 2020
Michelle Arnold

Black Creek - Michelle Lynn Arnold, 48, Black Creek, passed away Sunday, October 18, 2020, with her loving family at her side at ThedaCare Regional Medical Center in Appleton. She was born November 25, 1971, the daughter of LeRoy and Karen (Woehler) Arnold.

Michelle attended Highlands Elementary School, Einstein Middle School, and Appleton West High School, where she graduated in 1990. She often referred to these times as "The Good Ole Days."

Michelle was a ray of sunshine to those who encountered her. Whether it was her coworkers or the patients she checked in at ThedaCare (Encircle Health) where she was employed for 20 years, or the many friends, family, and even strangers that crossed Michelle's path during her journey of life, her beaming spirit and smile will be missed by all.

She loved to plant flowers around home. Michelle enjoyed attending concerts with her little brother, Todd, shopping for fireworks with her big brother, Tim, and spending time with family and friends. She will be remembered for her laughter, and telling stories while enjoying a glass of wine. Michelle also loved the many cats and dogs she had over the years, especially Tabbie and Sam.

Michelle is survived by her loving mother, Karen Arnold, Black Creek; two brothers: Tim (Bobbie Jo) Arnold, Black Creek, and Todd Arnold, Black Creek; uncles and aunt: Roland (Joyce) Young, Shiocton, Janet Spaude, Shiocton, and Jim Conradt, Black Creek; numerous cousins, and her best friend, Allison Thompson, and Allison's two daughters, Camlyn and Hanali of Mission Viejo, California.

She was preceded in death by her father, LeRoy Arnold; grandparents: Wilmer (Loretta) Arnold, and Elmer (Elna) Woehler; uncles and aunt: Vernon (Jacquelyn) Woehler, Bernard (Jeanette) Kust, Joanne Conradt, and Donald Spaude.

Visitation will take place at St. John's United Church of Christ, 101 S. Clark Street, Black Creek, from 9:00 a.m. until the time of services at 11:00 a.m. Friday, October 23, 2020, Pastor Moira Finley officiating.

Due to the ongoing public health situation, social distancing rules will be in effect at the visitation and funeral. The church requires that you wear a mask, as you are able, and sit according to the pew markings. If you are not feeling well, please stay home and keep the family in your prayers.

"Holding on we gotta try, holding on to Never Say Goodbye"... Bon Jovi.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.muehlboettcher.com






Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
23
Visitation
09:00 AM
St. John's United Church of Christ
OCT
23
Service
11:00 AM
St. John's United Church of Christ
Funeral services provided by
Muehl Boettcher Funeral Home
358 South Main Street
Seymour, WI 54165
920-833-2328
Memories & Condolences
