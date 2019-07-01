|
Michelle M. Meukow
Menasha - Michelle Marie Meukow, Menasha, age 42, loving daughter, sister and aunt, passed away unexpectedly on June 30th, 2019. She was born in Neenah on August 7th, 1976 the daughter of Gerd and Kathie Meukow.
Michelle graduated in 1995 from Menasha High School. She was employed by Allied Universal. Michelle loved spending her time surrounded by her family, especially her nephews Devin and Cameron. She enjoyed planting the garden with her dad, playing video games, going to the casino with her family and volunteering at the Orphan Animal Rescue & Sanctuary in Neenah. Michelle was always there to lend a helping hand to family and friends. She will be dearly missed by so many.
Michelle is survived by her loving parents Gerd and Kathie Meukow; sister Christine Meukow; nephews Devin and Cameron Meukow; aunts and uncles Christa Mirwaldt, Carla (David) Reidenbach; Gerald Asmus; Marsha Asmus; Robert (Lori) Asmus; cousins Uta (Wolfgang) Krueger, Lisa Marie Behncke; Amy (Matthew) Van Zeeland; Kelsey Reidenbach; Jason (Larissa) Asmus; Andrew Asmus; Jennifer (Chuck) Sprecher; Lisa (Tom) Rauls; Rebecca (Reid) Brown; Benjamin (Krystal) Friou; and Amanda Friou. She is also survived by many other loving family and friends.
Michelle was preceded in death by her grandparents Hans and Meta Meukow; Harold and Eula Asmus; uncles Dietmar Mirwaldt, Harold Asmus, Jr. and cousin Petra Behncke. She was also preceded in death by many paternal relatives in Germany.
Funeral services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 3rd at Menasha's Westgor Funeral Home. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will be a private service at a later date. In lieu of flowers a memorial is being established for her beloved nephews Devin and Cameron and the Orphan Animal Rescue & Sanctuary in Neenah.
The family would like to thank the staff of Theda Clark Hospital Critical Care and the UW Health Organ Donation Service for their care and compassion.
To our loving daughter, sister and aunt,
I'm sending a dove to Heaven with a parcel on its wings, be careful when you open it, it's full of beautiful things. Inside are a million kisses wrapped up in a million hugs, to say how much I miss you and to send you all my love. I hold you close within my heart and there you will remain, to walk with me throughout my life until I see you again. Unknown
