Michelle Marie (Gaudet) Vosters-- - Michelle Marie Vosters was welcomed by the Lord on the evening of June 18, 2020 at her home with her family at her side. Jesus has taken up her fight against cancer.Michelle was born in Brookfield, WI on December 1, 1960 to James and Patricia Gaudet (McKinney). She was baptized in the Catholic faith at St Dominic's Church in Brookfield; and eventually met and married her spouse of 28 years and 363 days, Vic Vosters at St John Nepomucene in 1991.Michelle graduated from Aquinas College, Grand Rapids, MI with a bachelors of science in education. She was quickly employed at her alma mater, Catholic Memorial High School, as a math teacher. Soon after, she moved to Menasha, WI and joined the Menasha Joint School District as a math teacher. She quickly became involved in all aspects of school life, was elected as teacher of the year in 2001, and was president of the teachers union twice. She retired after more than 26yrs of service. After retirement, she pursued and received a Masters Degree in Theological Studies from St. Norbert College, and took the helm as Principal of Saint Rose St Mary's Catholic School in Clintonville, WI. After three years of hard work and joy, she stepped down from her position to focus on her own health and family.Michelle was very active in faith and sports growing up. She was an avid fast-pitch softball player, and maintained friendships with her college teammates through the present. She also played volleyball through college, and joined a local league to continue playing after college. Michelle was also an unshakable Green Bay Packer fan. Though there was no shrine to the Packers in her house, game day was always celebrated with green and gold wear, and late bedtimes for the kids to enable their love of the Packers. Michelle's faith life was even more devoted.Michelle's faith journey started as a child in her family home, and grew to encompass multiple aspects of school and church life. No matter what, she could be trusted to have a bible at hand and ready to invite you to pray or discuss scripture; or at least apply scriptural teaching to the question she was answering for you. Her faith journey included deep involvement with the Green Bay Diocese Cursillo program, Women's Celebrate retreats, deep immersion in the St John's faith formation and confirmation programs, Christ Renews His Parish, lecturing, and the Wednesday Ladies Bible Study group.Michelle enjoyed spending time with her family. She enjoyed planning and experiencing the wonders of God's creation with her family in places such as Shenandoah, Yosemite, Yellowstone, Mount Rushmore, and Smithsonian National Parks. Michelle enjoyed meals cooked over campfires, especially pudgy-pie desserts; and she loved feeding bite-sized pieces of those desserts to her grandchildren. To her, the destination was less important than the quality, unplugged time that could be spent outdoors engaging with all members of her family.Michelle has joined her parents, James and Patricia (McKinney) Gaudet, parent-in-laws Andrew and Calixta (Schuh) Vosters, nephew Steven Vosters, and two children she was unable to meet in life. She is survived by her spouse Vic Vosters; children: James (Heidi), Zachary, Isaac, Richard, Michaela; and four grandsons that she adored; Matthew, Lucas, Elijah, and Stephan. She is further survived by her siblings Lynn (Marty), Tom (Gail), Denise (Ted), Rich (Kathleen), John (Kim), and Jeanne (Kim); and Vic's siblings Anna (Pat), Marlene (Carl), Marvin (Patti), and Elaine (Bruce).Visitation will begin for COVID-19 at risk individuals at 3pm on Tuesday, June 23 at St John Nepomucene Catholic Church, 323 Pine St, Little Chute, WI. Visitation will open for non-at risk people at 4pm and close with a recitation of the scriptural rosary at 7:30pm. Visitation will continue at St John Nepomucene on Wednesday, June 24, at 9am, followed by the funeral Mass at 11am. Burial at St John Cemetery will follow immediately after Mass. The Mass will be available for live stream on the St John Facebook page. The family requests that bright attire is worn to assist in the celebration of joy of Mom's life. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established.