Michelle Yvonne RichardAppleton - Michelle "Shel" Richard, 53, Appleton passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, September 16, 2020. She was born on May 19, 1967, in Anchorage, AK to Arthur and Lynne (Covell) Richard. Shel attended Lake Gibson High School in Lakeland, FL. After high school she enlisted in the United States Air Force, in 1985, and began basic training in Lackland, TX. Her military career took her to K.I. Sawyer in Gwinn, MI, Lackland, TX and McChord Air Force Base Tacoma, WA, where she performed vehicle maintenance, dispatched vehicles, accounting and finance. Michelle was united in domestic partnership on June 19, 1989, to Sheri L. Sprung. Shel was honorably discharged from the USAF in 1991. She moved to Tacoma, WA, where she graduated from Tacoma Community College, lived in Las Vegas, NV, and then moved to Appleton, WI, with Sheri where they have lived since 2000. Shel worked at Aramark as a local truck driver delivering refills for vending machines. She was an avid Brewers fan, enjoyed solving word puzzles and crossword puzzles. Shel loved all things Garfield - you have never met a more serious Garfield fan. She took joy in playing center field in softball, earning her the nickname "The Arm". Shel was an animal lover she especially adored her 3 cats Snickers, Spunky, Mini and her dog Tinker. Shel had the biggest heart and was the kindest person, she will be sadly missed.Michelle is survived by her loving partner of 31 years Sheri Sprung, mother Lynne Richard, siblings Timothy Richard, Diana Jo Henry and David (Carrie) Richard, nieces and nephews, mother-in-law Valerie Sprung, other family members and many friends.Michelle was preceded in death by her father and sister-in-law Kristina Richard.A celebration of Shel's life will be held from 12:00 PM - 2:00 PM on Saturday, September 26, 2020, at the WICHMANN FUNERAL HOME, 1592 S Oneida St., Appleton. If you are in attendance please wear a mask and continue to practice social distancing.