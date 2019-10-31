|
Mildred A. "Middy" Emmers
Appleton - Mildred A "Middy" Emmers, age 90, of Appleton, passed away on Tuesday, October 29, 2019. She was born to the late Lawrence and Mabel (Droske) Van Rooy on February 20, 1929.
Middy met the love of her life at a bowling alley. Middy married Henry (Hank) Emmers November 27, 1952 at St. Therese Church. She had five boys and a cherished girl. This kept her busy at her greatest skill, being a mother. She enjoyed bowling with Hank as well as her mother, sisters, daughter and daughter-in-law. Middy loved reading and read voraciously when she was younger. She enjoyed her neighborhood card game with the three Deloreses and loved playing sheepshead and cribbage. Middy supported all her children at multiple sports events. Sundays were always special. She never missed Mass and looked forward to the summer afternoons at Telulah Park with her Van Rooy family.
Middy and Hank were season ticket holders and went to Packer games with best friends Butch and Gin. During her life she survived a heart attack, cancer, ARDS and an induced coma. Middy loved going to the casino with Hank early in the morning and playing nickels at night with Hank throughout their twilight years. You can probably hear the nickels in heaven now as Middy and Hank prepare for their everlasting game together.
Middy is survived by her children, Dave Emmers, Tom (Bobbi) Emmers, Jim Emmers, Bill (Sue) Emmers, and Peggy (Paul) Stadler; grandchildren; Becky (Adam) Brindle, Scott (Grace) Emmers, Brett Emmers, Emme Emmers, Keall Emmers, Stephanie Emmers, Benjamin (Vanessa) Stadler, Justin (Natalie) Stadler, Angela (Ryan) Christopherson, Sadie Stadler; and great-grandchildren; Mason Brindle, Alexa Brindle, Andrew Emmers, Eleanor Stadler.
Middy is further survived by her sisters, Joan Below, Judy (Ron) Fischer; her sisters-in-law, Marti Van Rooy, Geri Van Rooy, Kim Van Rooy and many nieces and nephews.
Middy was preceded in death by her husband of nearly 62 years, Henry, parents; siblings, Ellen (Babe) LeMay, Larry (Pat) Van Rooy, Mary (Dan) Ponschock, Tom Van Rooy, Jack Van Rooy, Gretchen (Don) Schoepke, David (Gale) Van Rooy; brother-in-law Mark (Helen) Emmers; sister-in-law, Marion (Elmer) Horn and Eunice (Joe) Grishaber; Honey (George) Schwalbach, son, Randy Emmers; granddaughter, Sara Emmers.
Funeral liturgy for Middy will be held at 11:30 AM on Saturday, November 2, 2019, at St. Pius X Catholic Church, 500 W. Marquette Street. Visitation will be held at church from 9:30 AM until the time of service. Additional visitation will be held at St. Pius X Catholic Church on FRIDAY, November 1, 2019 from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM. Private entombment at Highland Memorial Park
A special thanks to the Brewster Village Memory Care Unit. They are an extraordinary group of caring and loving people! Thank you for your special care of Middy to the end. Memorials to Brewster Village in Middy's name are appreciated.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2019