Mildred Ann Powers

Farmington, NM - Mildred Ann Powers, 82, passed away August 31st, 2019. She was born to William and Ida Catherine Dittmar in Appleton, Wisconsin.

She was a graduate of Zion Lutheran Grade School, Appleton Senior High School, Appleton, WI and Presbyterian Hospital School of Nursing, Chicago, IL. She was a geriatric RN off and on throughout her life in Clinton, IA, where she lived for 30 years and Los Alamos, NM.

She loved her pets, of which she had many, gardening, collecting antiques and Southwestern Art. She always had a positive outlook and was passionate about her life and work.

She was preceded in death by her parents, former husbands, Dr. George D. Aurand and Richard F. Powers, brother Carlton W. Dittmar and wife Jane, and step-son Michael J. Powers.

She is survived by her son Gregory D. "Greg" (Gail) Aurand, daughters Kathryn R. "Katy" (Rick) Lamphere, Andrea M. Aurand, step-son Richard S. "Steve" Powers , nieces Amy (John) Hein and Laura (Doug) Dedering, nephews William "Bill" Dittmar and Craig (Sally) Dittmar and their children.

After cremation, she will be interred next to her parents at Riverside Cemetery, Appleton WI with graveside services.



Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Sept. 8, 2019
