Mueller Funeral Home
904 E Main St
Winneconne, WI 54986
(920) 582-4242
Visitation
Friday, May 17, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Greenlawn Memorial Park
1451 Green Valley Rd.
Neenah, WI
Service
Friday, May 17, 2019
2:00 PM
mausoleum chapel
Winneconne - Mildred "Anne" Burr, age 80, of Winneconne, passed away peacefully, Tuesday, May 14, 2017, surrounded by her loving family. She was born December 12, 1938, in Memphis, Tennessee to the late Ross and Mildred (Mason) Butler. Anne was a 1956 graduate of Treadwell High School in Memphis. Anne married Ronnie Burr at St. Michael's Catholic Church in Memphis, and in 1960 Anne returned with Ron to Neenah/Menasha from Memphis. From 1967 until her retirement in 1998 she worked at Albany International. Upon retirement they built their dream home on Lake Winneconne. Anne loved being a grandmother, crafting, crocheting, cross stitch, and being in her sewing room. She was a member of the Winneconne Historical Society and Friends of the Winneconne Library.

Anne will be missed dearly by: four children, Randy (Dawn) Burr, of Neenah; Rickey (Cheryl) Burr, of Cherokee, Alabama; Rebecca Anne Burr, of Butte des Morts; Russell (Lisa) Burr, of Menasha; grandchildren, Craig Burr, of Cherokee, Alabama; Connie (Jimmy) Sims, of Florence, Alabama; Coral Foate, of Appleton; Brooke Burr, of Neenah; Michelle Burr, of Neenah; Dustin Burr, of Neenah; Jeremy Krueger, of Neenah; ten great-grandchildren; brother-in-law, Robert (Karen) Burr; and other relatives and friends.

Along with her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Ronald "Ronnie" Burr, on December 9, 2017; and sisters, Grace, Linda, and Susan.

A visitation for family and friends will be on Friday, May 17, 2019, from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. at Greenlawn Memorial Park 1451 Green Valley Rd. Neenah. A service will be held on Friday at 2:00 p.m. at the mausoleum chapel. Entombment will follow.

Anne's family wishes to thank the doctors and nurses in the ICU of Aurora BayCare, Green Bay, for all of the care and attention given to her in her last days.

If you wish please submit online condolences to muellerfh.net.

logo




Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from May 15 to May 16, 2019
