Miles P. Caswell
1938 - 2020
Miles P. Caswell

Neenah - Miles P. Caswell, age 82, passed away Monday, November 23, 2020 at ThedaCare Regional Medical Center in Neenah. He was born June 20, 1938 in Redgranite, WI, son of the late Plin and Mabel (Soules) Caswell.

Miles married the love of his life, Monica Rose Mosher, on October 6, 1962. He proudly served his Country in the US Army.

Miles and Monica enjoyed trips together to Florida and eventually wintered there for several years. He enjoyed fishing with the entire family and hunting in his earlier years. Miles always made sure everyone had what they needed, and he would give you the shirt off his back if you needed it!

The greatest joy in his life were his grandson, David, granddaughter, Christiana and great-granddaughter, Jade.

Miles is survived by his wife of 58 years, Monica; his daughter, Nancy (Tom) Braun, Lake Havasu City, AZ; granddaughter, Christiana (Ed) Horne, Kaohsiung, Taiwan; grandson, David (MyKayla) Braun, Fremont; and great-granddaughter, Jade Braun, Fremont.

Miles is further survived by his sisters: Mamie Butters, Ripon; Gloria (Gary) Klug, Waupaca, Susie (Joe) Moerke, and many nieces and nephews.

Miles was preceded in death by four brothers: Steve, Jerry, Tony and Bob; and a sister, Betty.

The Funeral Service will be held at 6:00 PM on Monday, November 30, 2020, at Neenah's Westgor Funeral Home with Rev. Tabitha Gallatin officiating. The visitation will be held from 4:00 PM until the hour of service. Interment will be in the Foster Road Cemetery in Redgranite. In lieu of flowers a memorial is being established for "Mission 22" for the prevention of Veteran suicide.

Westgor Funeral Home

205 W. Doty Ave. Neenah 722-7151

Condolences: www.westgorfuneralhomes.com






Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
30
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Neenah's Westgor Funeral Home
NOV
30
Funeral service
06:00 PM
Neenah's Westgor Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Neenah's Westgor Funeral Home
205 W. Doty Avenue
Neenah, WI 54956
920-722-7151
Memories & Condolences
November 24, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss. He was a very kind person.
D Wing
Family
