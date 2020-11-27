Miles P. Caswell
Neenah - Miles P. Caswell, age 82, passed away Monday, November 23, 2020 at ThedaCare Regional Medical Center in Neenah. He was born June 20, 1938 in Redgranite, WI, son of the late Plin and Mabel (Soules) Caswell.
Miles married the love of his life, Monica Rose Mosher, on October 6, 1962. He proudly served his Country in the US Army.
Miles and Monica enjoyed trips together to Florida and eventually wintered there for several years. He enjoyed fishing with the entire family and hunting in his earlier years. Miles always made sure everyone had what they needed, and he would give you the shirt off his back if you needed it!
The greatest joy in his life were his grandson, David, granddaughter, Christiana and great-granddaughter, Jade.
Miles is survived by his wife of 58 years, Monica; his daughter, Nancy (Tom) Braun, Lake Havasu City, AZ; granddaughter, Christiana (Ed) Horne, Kaohsiung, Taiwan; grandson, David (MyKayla) Braun, Fremont; and great-granddaughter, Jade Braun, Fremont.
Miles is further survived by his sisters: Mamie Butters, Ripon; Gloria (Gary) Klug, Waupaca, Susie (Joe) Moerke, and many nieces and nephews.
Miles was preceded in death by four brothers: Steve, Jerry, Tony and Bob; and a sister, Betty.
The Funeral Service will be held at 6:00 PM on Monday, November 30, 2020, at Neenah's Westgor Funeral Home with Rev. Tabitha Gallatin officiating. The visitation will be held from 4:00 PM until the hour of service. Interment will be in the Foster Road Cemetery in Redgranite. In lieu of flowers a memorial is being established for "Mission 22" for the prevention of Veteran suicide.
