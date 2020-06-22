Millie E. MillerAppleton - Mildred Edna Miller (Millie), age 92, of Appleton, passed away on Saturday June, 20th, 2020 at the Care Partners Country Terrace Kaukauna facility. Millie was born on March 13, 1928 at home just outside Troy Idaho in the foothills of the Hoodoo Mountains to the late Sebastian (Boste) Kasper and Edna Shauman (Kasper).At age 5 her father was killed in a tragic Idaho mountain road accident at which time her mom brought Millie and siblings back to the Appleton area to be nearer to family and their support.Millie excelled in her school work regardless of the many childhood challenges she faced together with her mother and siblings. Graduating from St. Marys' high school Menasha with the class of 1945 her turned to marriage after meeting a handsome young sailor home on leave.The most difficult decision she ever had to make was walking away from her children after a 26-year marriage. She persisted and graduated from Fox Valley technical college with an associate's degree in accounting. She worked as a facility auditor until disabilities forced her into retirement.Millie is survived by her daughters, Antoinette Webb, Menasha and Andi Staab, Appleton; sons, Mark (Marilyn) Miller, Appleton, Greg (Kathie) Miller, Kaukauna , Monty (Yvonne) Miller, Appleton and Kurt (Candie) Miller, Menasha; grandchildren, Ryan, David, Amanda, Joshua, Rachel, Hilary, Ashley, Kathryn, Zachary, Brent, Lea and Melissa. Great-grandchildren, Hailey, Misja, Adrian, Savian, Quinn, Karsyn, Jules, Felix, Chloe, Wesley, Addison, Braeden, Evelyn and Rosalyn.Millie is further survived by her brother Jesse Kasper, sister Eileen Smith, numerous nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.Mildred was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Mike and Donald; sisters, Zelda and DorothyMillie's beloved extended family include many of the residents and staff of both Outagamie Housing Authority on Randall Court where she resided for many years and for the past six months, those at Care Partners facility Kaukauna.The family wishes to thank the staff at ADRC, Care Partners Kaukauna, Lakeland Managed Care, and the excellent end of life care provided by the assigned Ascension Hospice Team, especially Jenny C., Ann, Tracie, and Cliff. Memorials to Ascension Hospice in Millie's name are appreciated.