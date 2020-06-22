Millie E. Miller
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Millie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Millie E. Miller

Appleton - Mildred Edna Miller (Millie), age 92, of Appleton, passed away on Saturday June, 20th, 2020 at the Care Partners Country Terrace Kaukauna facility. Millie was born on March 13, 1928 at home just outside Troy Idaho in the foothills of the Hoodoo Mountains to the late Sebastian (Boste) Kasper and Edna Shauman (Kasper).

At age 5 her father was killed in a tragic Idaho mountain road accident at which time her mom brought Millie and siblings back to the Appleton area to be nearer to family and their support.

Millie excelled in her school work regardless of the many childhood challenges she faced together with her mother and siblings. Graduating from St. Marys' high school Menasha with the class of 1945 her turned to marriage after meeting a handsome young sailor home on leave.

The most difficult decision she ever had to make was walking away from her children after a 26-year marriage. She persisted and graduated from Fox Valley technical college with an associate's degree in accounting. She worked as a facility auditor until disabilities forced her into retirement.

Millie is survived by her daughters, Antoinette Webb, Menasha and Andi Staab, Appleton; sons, Mark (Marilyn) Miller, Appleton, Greg (Kathie) Miller, Kaukauna , Monty (Yvonne) Miller, Appleton and Kurt (Candie) Miller, Menasha; grandchildren, Ryan, David, Amanda, Joshua, Rachel, Hilary, Ashley, Kathryn, Zachary, Brent, Lea and Melissa. Great-grandchildren, Hailey, Misja, Adrian, Savian, Quinn, Karsyn, Jules, Felix, Chloe, Wesley, Addison, Braeden, Evelyn and Rosalyn.

Millie is further survived by her brother Jesse Kasper, sister Eileen Smith, numerous nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.

Mildred was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Mike and Donald; sisters, Zelda and Dorothy

Millie's beloved extended family include many of the residents and staff of both Outagamie Housing Authority on Randall Court where she resided for many years and for the past six months, those at Care Partners facility Kaukauna.

The family wishes to thank the staff at ADRC, Care Partners Kaukauna, Lakeland Managed Care, and the excellent end of life care provided by the assigned Ascension Hospice Team, especially Jenny C., Ann, Tracie, and Cliff. Memorials to Ascension Hospice in Millie's name are appreciated.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Jun. 22 to Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wichmann-Downtown Appleton Funeral Home
537 North Superior Street
Appleton, WI 54911
(920) 739-1231
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 22, 2020
Mike & I (Diane) Smith and our family extend our deepest sympathy. Our love and prayers are with you.
Mike & Diane Smith
Family
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved