Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
1:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
4:30 PM
Milton "Cub" Pelky

Milton "Cub" Pelky Obituary
Milton "Cub" Pelky

Hortonville - Milton A. Pelky, age 83, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Monday, February 10, 2020, at Cherry Meadows Hospice in Appleton. He was born on August 13, 1936, son of the late Arthur and Edna (Monty) Pelky, in the Town of Deer Creek. He attended Shiocton High School. Following high school, he enlisted in the US Navy. Milton was united in marriage on September 14, 1960, to Judith Schmidt in Bear Creek. They celebrated 59 years together. Milton started his career on the railroad and worked construction until he started Appleton Asphalt in 1967. He co-owned and operated the business until his retirement in 1992. In his retirement he had many hobbies which kept him active; golf, attending auctions, spending time at the fishing shack, restoration of John Deer tractors, logging, and watching NASCAR. He also enjoyed attending his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren's sporting events.

Milton is survived by his wife Judith; children: Todd, Tim (Lori), Troy (Randi), and Tracy (Kathy); grandchildren: Mitch (Jaci), Ryan (Maddy), Shannon, Erin (Fiancé Jack), Kevin, Trevor, Abbey, Brooke and Bryce; great-grandchildren, Tyler, Elizabeth, and Bo; siblings, Norma (Floyd) Grode and Barbara Van Straten; and sister-in-law, Shirley Pelky. He is further survived by numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Harry, and Duane "Unk" (Pat).

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the caregivers from Bright Star; especially, Lisa, Peggy, Jess, Kari, and Jessica.

Funeral services for Milton will be held on Thursday, February 13, 2020, at 4:30 p.m. at the Borchardt & Moder Funeral Home in Shiocton. Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Thursday from 1:00 p.m. until the time of service. Military Honors will be held.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established.

Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020
