Milton "Dave" Peotter
Milton "Dave" Peotter

Barnum - Milton "Dave" Peotter, age 76 of Barnum, passed away on Sunday July 26, 2020 at his home, surrounded by his family . He is survived by his children, Michael and James Peotter, Teresa Klapps, and Gloria Ray. 7 Grandchildren, 8 Great-Grandchildren, 2 brothers, Duane and Richard Poetter, and former wife Eunice (Zimpel) Peotter. Proceed in death by his parents, 2 sisters, 4 brothers.

A Celebration of life will be held on Saturday August 15, 2020 from 1:00-3:00 P.M. at Kim's Silver Dollar in Boscobel. Online condolences can be sent to www.kendallfuneralservice.com.




MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
15
Celebration of Life
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Kim's Silver Dollar
Funeral services provided by
Kendall Funeral Service Inc
209 Mary St
Boscobel, WI 53805
(608) 375-5252
