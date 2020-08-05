Milton "Dave" Peotter
Barnum - Milton "Dave" Peotter, age 76 of Barnum, passed away on Sunday July 26, 2020 at his home, surrounded by his family . He is survived by his children, Michael and James Peotter, Teresa Klapps, and Gloria Ray. 7 Grandchildren, 8 Great-Grandchildren, 2 brothers, Duane and Richard Poetter, and former wife Eunice (Zimpel) Peotter. Proceed in death by his parents, 2 sisters, 4 brothers.
A Celebration of life will be held on Saturday August 15, 2020 from 1:00-3:00 P.M. at Kim's Silver Dollar in Boscobel. Online condolences can be sent to www.kendallfuneralservice.com
.