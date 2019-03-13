Milton V. "Bud" Baeten



Wrightstown - Milton Vincent Michael (Bud) Baeten passed away suddenly on Sunday, March 9th, 2019 at ThedaCare Hospital in Appleton.



He is survived by his wife of 53 years Mary Katherine (Brennan) Baeten, daughter Beth Anne (Dale) Schultz, son Christopher Michael (Kristin) Baeten, granddaughter Jennifer Anne (Travis Laabs) Schultz, grandson Tyler Dale Schultz, granddaughter Samantha June Baeten, great-granddaughter Jade Kathrynn Laabs, beloved sister Lynnette Marie (Norbert) Nushart, niece Dawn Marie (Jim) Eggers, nephew Douglas John (Francine Maruri) Nushart, sister-in-law Janice Van Wychen, sister-in-law Rose (Patrick) Brennan, godson Patrick Hockers, goddaughter Vicki (David) King, and many cousins, relatives, good friends and neighbors. He was preceded in death by his parents, Vincent and Ann Marie Baeten, and by his infant daughter Amy Jo Baeten.



Milton was employed at Thilmany Pulp and Paper Company for 44 years, 1 month and 28 days (not that he was counting). Once asked about his tenure at the mill, he replied, "Oh, I only really "worked" there about 2 to 3 weeks." Milton enlisted in the United States Army after high school in 1959 and left the service as a Staff Sergeant in 1965. He was proud of his military service as company clerk and enjoyed telling stories of his time stationed in Germany. All those who knew him can tell you that he was a master at telling stories and many of his stories would end with life lessons learned. He especially enjoyed the company of his friends and relatives, reading, and bird watching. The family would like to extend their sincerest gratitude to his many neighbors and friends and relatives for all they have done for Milton during these recent years. Your selfless acts of support and giving have been a blessing for Milton and his family.



Visitation will be held Saturday, March 16, 2019 at ST. CLARE PARISH - ST. PAUL SITE (437 Main St. Wrightstown) beginning at 9:00 a.m. until time of Mass at 11:00 a.m. The Rev. Brian Wideman will officiate and Deacon Ken Kabat will assist. Military honors, conducted by the Urban Klister American Legion Post 436, will immediately follow. In lieu of a lunch, Milton would want you to support the Urban Klister American Legion Post 436 and all veterans by participating in their Drive Thru Chicken Booyah event (carry out only - bring your own container please) at 924 Main Street, Wrightstown at the conclusion of Military Honors. To sign the guest book, please visit oconnellfh.com.



"Great life, My peace I leave you. My peace I give you. Pray for me." - Bud















Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Mar. 13, 2019