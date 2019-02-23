|
Miriam Lerche
Potter - Miriam Lerche, age 91 of Potter, was called home to Heaven on Wednesday, February 20, 2019. She was born on October 30, 1927 in Forest Junction, daughter of the late Harry and Alma (Schley) Zick. Miriam graduated from McKinley School, Brillion High School and the University of Wisconsin Oshkosh with her degree in teaching. She taught at rural schools and also taught kindergarten in Hilbert for many years. She met Erwin Lerche at one of the schools Christmas programs, and the two were married on August 10, 1951. When Miriam wasn't teaching, she worked at Wunrow's grocery store in Potter. She loved to do crafts with the kids and grandkids, and created over 150 quilts, some with elaborate embroidery. She also enjoyed doing jigsaw and cross word puzzles, but most of all, Miriam loved to read. She had a goal of reading at least 100 books a year. The couple had 5 children, Nancy, William, Susan, Lori and Wendy. The family were members of Peace Evangelical and Reformed Church in Potter, where she and Erwin were both Sunday school teachers and members of the Wedding Band. Miriam joined the Evening Women's Circle and gave many sermons when Pastor Marc was on vacation. She was also a 50 year member of the Rantoul Sunshine Homemakers Club. Survivors include her children, Nancy (Arden) Geisler of Wisconsin Rapids, William (Mary Kay) Lerche of Hilbert, Susan (Daniel) Maile of Wrightstown, Wendy Lerche of Potter, her grandchildren, Ellen Geisler , Lisa (Tom) Hora, Jessica (Ryan) Karls, Chad (Jamie) Lerche. Maria Maile and Michael Maile and great grandchildren Alex, Addison, and Easton Karls, and Madelyn Hora, a brother John Zick of Milwaukee and other relatives and friends. Miriam was preceded in death by her husband Erwin, a daughter Lori, 2 sisters, Carol Wagner and Lucille Ott. Funeral service will be held on Monday, February 25 at NOON at Peace Evangelical & Reformed Church in Potter. The Rev. Dr. Marc Axlerod will officiate. Burial will be in the Potter Cemetery. Visitation will take place at the church on Monday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Online condolences may be made at www.wieting-funeralhome.com
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Feb. 23, 2019