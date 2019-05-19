|
Mitchell F. Lundgaard
Appleton - Mitchell F. Lundgaard, 36, lost his life while serving his community on May 15, 2019.
Mitch was born on July 9, 1982 in Green Bay, to Jim and Marlene Lundgaard. He graduated from Green Bay Southwest High School in 2000. He obtained his degree in Fire Science from MATC in 2004. A lifelong learner, Mitch was two courses away from a Bachelor's Degree in Fire and Emergency Response Management. Mitch was a dedicated firefighter for the Appleton Fire Department for 14 years. During that time he built many great friendships and bonds with his fellow firefighters.
Mitch married his high school sweetheart and the love of his life, Lindsey Vogel, on July 8, 2006. Mitch and Lindsey were married for 12 wonderful years. His love for Lindsey was demonstrated daily and they were best friends. He was a loving and devoted father to his three sons: Evan(9), Logan(7) and Ryan(4). Mitch was a thoughtful and caring son, brother and friend. He enjoyed coaching and watching his boys in sports, going on many family trips to Disney World, relaxing on the beach, hosting bonfires and hanging out in the neighborhood. Mitch was also an avid runner and spent some of his free time honing his golf game.
Along with Lindsey and his three sons, he is survived by his mother, Marlene (Bob) Nuthals, Green Bay; his father, Jim (Jill) Lundgaard, Shawano; his mother-in-law, Cheryl Vogel (special friend Dave Davies), Appleton; his sister Greta Lundgaard, brother-in-law Josh Vogel; stepbrothers: Jay Deuster, Joe (Kristen) Nuthals and Jonathon Nuthals. He is further survived by many aunts and uncles, cousins, fellow service members, neighbors and friends. Mitch was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents: Fred and Catherine Lundgaard; maternal grandparents: Frank and Betty Malzahn.
A Service to Celebrate Mitchell's life will be held on Monday, May 20, 2019 at Appleton Alliance Church, 2693 W Grand Chute Blvd, Appleton, WI 54913 at 6 PM with Rev. Dennis Episcopo officiating. Visitation will be held at Appleton Alliance on Monday from 3 PM until the time of service. A full Fire Service Ceremony will accompany the funeral. He will be laid to rest at Riverside Cemetery, Appleton.
The family is incredibly thankful for all of the support they have received locally and nationally. It has provided comfort during an extremely trying time. They are especially grateful to the Appleton Fire Department, their neighbors, the Kimberly community, their friend Scott Nickel from Brettschneider-Trettin-Nickel Funeral Chapel, and Mitch's chosen fire department support team: Firefighters Justin Brown, Ryan Lee and Adam Hansen. Their thanks also extend to the EMS team, Appleton Police Department and ThedaCare Regional Medical Center-Appleton emergency and support staff.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established to provide long-term support for Lindsey and their children: www.gofundme.com/afd-mitch-lundgaard-family-fund
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on May 19, 2019