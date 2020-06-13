Mitchell J. Cremer
Kaukauna - Mitchell James Cremer, 28, born November 17, 1991 died unexpectedly, June 11, 2020 in Appleton, Wisconsin. He grew up in and attended the Little Chute school system graduating in 2010. He attended UW-Oshkosh and FVTC. He was smart and talented with a passion for woodworking. He appreciated nature and music; enjoyed golfing, gaming, bowling, movies, reading, shooting pool, and hanging out with close friends. Mitchell was a charming young man with a big heart and always wanted to help others before himself. He continues to do so through his generous gift of organ donation that will save and improve many lives.
Mitchell is survived by his mother: Christine (James) Perz of Kaukauna; his father: David (Lori) Cremer of De Pere; his sister: Madelaine (Micah) Neely of Kaukauna; step siblings: Nicholas, Alex, Cole, Logan, and Breyah; his grandparents and step grandparents; many aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather.
Mitchell was and always will be our Son and our Big Brother. He will always be our Grandchild, our Nephew, our Cousin, our Friend, and our Hope! We hoped that you would overcome your disease of addiction and you would come back to us and live as our Beacon of Hope! We Hope that you are now at Peace. Mitchell you will always be loved; and you will always be missed!!
Mitchell had big dreams for the future, but ultimately his struggle with mental health and addiction cut his life short. If you or anyone you know is struggling with mental health or addiction, please contact 1-800-950-NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) or NAMI.org.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation in Mitchell's name to: Rise Together weallrisetogether.org - a local, non-profit organization working to prevent addiction and promote positive mental health for area youth; or the UW Organ and Tissue Donation organization at uwotd.org.
A Celebration of Life is being planned and details can be found at hovcremation.com.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Jun. 13 to Jun. 14, 2020.