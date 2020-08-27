1/1
Mj (Mary Jill) Helf
MJ (MARY JILL) HELF, 76, originally of Little Chute, died peacefully on Tuesday, August 25, 2020, at her home in Oceanside, San Diego County, CA after a brief but very intense battle with lymphoma cancer. She was with her loving son, caretaker, and housemate of ten years, Lawrence (Larry). She also leaves behind her loving daughter Michele of Connecticut. MJ is pre-deceased by her parents Joseph Helf and Ordel Robideaux. MJ also leaves behind her brothers and sisters, Kaye Riedel of Appleton, Joseph Helf of Appleton, Elizabeth Larsen of Texas, Nick Helf of Oshkosh, Ann Fisher of Little Chute, and pre-deceased brother Dave Helf, as well as their spouses and many nieces and nephews. MJ spent more than 20 years making the world's best fire engines at Pierce Manufacturing. During her retirement, MJ truly enjoyed walks on the beach, antiquing for ceramic tiles all over CA, birdwatching, exploring the flora and fauna, as well as many artistic endeavors, and her beloved sudoku. She will be externally missed by many. In lieu of cards or anything, please consider a donation to the Amer. Cancer Society and/or the Lymphoma Society. Let's fight these horrible cancers together and make them a thing of the past!




Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Aug. 27 to Aug. 28, 2020.
