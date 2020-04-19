|
Molly Kafura
Appleton - Molly passed away March 22, 2020, at Edenbrook of Appleton with family by her side. Her last expression was, "I love everybody."
She was born in Door County on March 6, 1935 to the late Marvin and Vera Hoffmann. The family moved to Appleton during her early years. She attended Appleton Schools, graduating from Appleton High School in 1953.
Molly then started working for Wisconsin Bell Telephone.
In April, 1956, she married John Kafura and they enjoyed almost 64 years together.
When Craig was born it became important to her to be a "stay-at-home" mom and assist in the family business. She did a fantastic job at both.
Molly enjoyed hosting the family gatherings on holidays and groups of friends on other special occasions.
Although she had the traditional German stubbornness, she was also blessed with a compassionate, generous heart and a fun loving, adventurous spirit. Never hesitant to try new things and using her creative talent she ventured into golf, baking, decorating and rehabbing and refinishing furniture, some of which furnished the cottage they built together.
She had an appreciation for nature and beauty. Flower gardens were her joy. Spring time with Craig in Arizona provided her opportunity to explore the desert's beauty and hike the mountains and valley trails and streams.
Her friendships were easily made and important to her and enjoyed over the years with bowling, Lions functions, casino trips, traveling and "card clubs."
Molly is survived by her husband, John; son, Craig (special friend Katie Pomeroy); brother, Stanley (Joanne) Hoffmann; brother-in-law, Herman (Tina) Kafura; and God daughter and niece, Heidi Garvin. She is further survived by many fabulous nieces, nephews, and friends.
Molly was preceded in death by her parents, Marvin and Vera Hoffmann; father and mother-in-law, Fred and Emilie Kafura; brother, Marvin (Pat) Hoffmann Jr.; brothers-in-law: Fred (Jean) and Dr. Peter Kafura; and God son and nephew, Peter Kafura, Jr.
A memorial service and celebration of Molly's life will be held at Our Saviours Lutheran Church at a later date. Details will be announced on this web site and in a future edition of the Post Crescent. To sign the guest book, please visit oconnellfh.com.
Molly's family would like to express their gratitude to the staff at Edenbrook and Compassus Hospice and the Grand Chute Lions for their long term care and support.
Special thanks to Tina for her kindness and stabilizing presence and to Buster, Molly's comforting and 24 hour a day companion.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Apr. 19 to Apr. 20, 2020