Momoe CaseNeenah - Momoe (Watanabe) Case, of Neenah, age 84, passed away on Friday, October 9, 2020 at home. She was born in Fukuoka, Japan on December 5, 1935 to the late Kyutaro and Yaeno (Toda) Watanabe. She met her husband Richard "Casey" Case when he enrolled in a class she was teaching. Momoe was a talented floral designer. Her and her husband Casey owned and operated the Flower Case in Neenah. Her husband Richard preceded her in death on November 4, 2019. She will be interred with him at Central Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in King. Per Momoe's wishes, no services will be held.