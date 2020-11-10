1/1
Mrs.Geraldine Anna "Gerry" Fiebelkorn
1926 - 2020
Mrs.Geraldine Anna Fiebelkorn "Gerry"

Appleton - Mrs. Geraldine Anna Fiebelkorn passed away peacefully at the age 94 on November 10, 2020 in Appleton. Known to her friends as Gerry. Daughter of Hugo and Alma (Lichtenberg) Wege.

She was born in a little log home in the township of Lebenon, WI, Waupaca County, on February 11, 1926. At about two years old they moved to a farm on county N and lived there until she graduated from Manawa High School in 1944. Later in 1944 she worked for Strum and Sons in Manawa, WI, making powder eggs for the Army. In 1947, she came to Appleton and worked for Zwickers Knitting Mills and Clean Towel now known as Aramark Uniform Services, where she retired from.

She married Hillert "Ed" Fiebelkorn on February 2, 1951. They had five children: three sons and two daughters; James (Rita) Fiebelkorn, the late Gary Fiebelkorn and his surviving wife Ellen, Roger (Mary Ann) Fiebelkorn, Sandra Fiebelkorn, and Julie Fiebelkorn and her former husband Tim McArty; grandchildren: Tricia (Rich) Hess, Jenn (Ben) Paulson, Sara (Matt) Leick, Donny Fiebelkorn (special friend Jess Janssen), Cameron (Leigha) Fiebelkorn, Brooke McArty and special friend Coleton Quaintance; and great grandchildren: Wyatt and Adie Paulson, Brady and Evan Leick, and Seth and Elena Fiebelkorn. She is further survived by her brother: Donald Wege; her Godchild: Lisa Kurszewski; many nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents: Hugo and Alma Wege; husband: Hillert Fiebelkorn; brothers: Merlyn and Harlan Wege; sister: Arlyce "Tudy" Wege; sisters-in-law: Betty and Bette Wege; and all the relatives and friends that have passed before her.

Funeral services will be conducted on Friday, November 13, 2020, at 6 p.m. at the Wichmann Funeral Home, 537 N. Superior St., Appleton with Rev. Catherine Burnette officiating. Interment will take place at Trinity Lutheran Cemetery in Bear Creek. Friends may call the funeral home between 3 until the time of service at 6 p.m. A memorial fund is being established.

A special thanks to the Appleton Retirement Community, Appleton Regional Medical Center Emergency Room, 5th Floor staff and nurses, gold cross ambulance and Moments Hospice.






Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Nov. 10 to Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
13
Calling hours
03:00 - 06:00 PM
Wichmann-Downtown Appleton Funeral Home
NOV
13
Funeral service
06:00 PM
Wichmann-Downtown Appleton Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Wichmann-Downtown Appleton Funeral Home
537 North Superior Street
Appleton, WI 54911
(920) 739-1231
