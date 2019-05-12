|
M/Sgt. Donald Charles Bettine
Green Bay - Please join our family as we honor the life of a very special man, M/Sgt. Donald Charles Bettine, who passed away on Monday, April 29, 2019 at the age of 89. It is difficult to summarize a life of service to others in a few short paragraphs, but we'll start with his birth in Green Bay on August 12, 1929 to parents Charles and Elva Bettine.
After graduating from Central Catholic High School in 1947, he entered the U.S. Army in what would turn out to be his career. After basic training Dad went to Japan where he was an instructor in the Eight Army Ordinance School. After a brief return to the U.S., he was sent to Korea. As a part of the 3rd Infantry, he participated in the evacuation of Hungnam in 1950. Dubbed the "Christmas Miracle," the incredible evacuation resulted in the rescue of nearly 200,000 troops and civilian refugees. It was in Korea where dad earned his Bronze Star with the "V" for Valor for charging enemy snipers in a frontal attack, allowing the advance of his Platoon.
Back in the U.S., Dad was later stationed near Moscow, Idaho where he met the love of his life, Evelyn Sumner. They were married on December 19, 1953 and were off to Germany, where Dad was stationed for 4 yrs. The family always joked about the return from Germany where dad had to choose between two new cars to be shipped to the states - a red Porsche or a Volkswagen Beetle. Dang, we got the Beetle! Dad served in several places stateside and was later sent to Korea for a second time, where he was stationed in Seoul. It is here that he became highly involved in one of the local orphanages where he spent many hours. Returning to the states, Dad was assigned to Fort McCoy. As he drove from Beloit to Sparta weekly, Dad somehow convinced mom he needed a car with good mileage… his prized Karmann Ghia! He retired from active duty in 1968.
And so begins Dad's 2nd round of service to others as the JrROTC instructor at Premontre High School in Green Bay, WI where he taught for over 20 years. Here he inspired and changed lives. Everyone knew him as "Sarge" and his impact was widespread. He was so proud of his students and their accomplishments and followed many through their careers in the Armed Forces. It was not unusual for his students to stay in touch with him decades after graduation.
Since his late 20s, Dad was involved in the Knights of Columbus where he was ultimately honored for over 60 years of service. He was a leader who felt you should give back to your community and the KCs provided that opportunity. He was a Fourth Degree Knight and served as District Deputy, Programs Coordinator and District Marshall.
His faith was an important part of Dad's life and it led to his steadfast involvement at St. Agnes Parish, where he was a member for over 50 years and had served as president of the parish council.
Ask dad about his post retirement activities, and he'd always say he "was the best stripper in De Pere!" Following the awkward pause, he would finally say he owned a furniture refinishing business. This was clearly the heart and soul of Don Bettine… his humor. Even in the last few days when asked by a hospice nurse, "How do you feel?" He replied, "With my hands."
Forever a Packers fan, he attended the very first game at Lambeau Field and truly was at the Ice Bowl. Dad loved fishing and enjoyed his trips to Canada and out west where he had the chance to hone his skills. I bet he is fishing in Heaven right now.
Nothing made Dad more proud than his kids and grandkids, Michael and Cindy (Bettine), Matt and Aiden; Diane (Bluel) and Mike, Mac (wife, Keira) and Kate (boyfriend, Logan). He was preceded in death and now rejoined with Evie, his wife of 62 years; his parents, Charlie and Elva; his sister, Judy Smeester and his many loved relatives.
Our thanks to the many people at Brookview Meadows, Dad's home for the last few years and Southern Care Hospice. Kindness goes a long way.
Please join us with a last chance to honor Sarge. Visitation will be held at Blaney Funeral Home, 1521 Shawano Ave., from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, May 17. Visitation will continue at St. Agnes Catholic Church, 1484 Ninth St., from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, May 18, followed by the Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. To send online condolences, please go to www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com.
God, family, country. Dad was a patriot, a hero, a man of service and a man of servant leadership. He will be missed.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from May 12 to May 15, 2019