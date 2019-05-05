|
Appleton - MSGT Ramona J. Meltz, "Mona" as she was affectionately called by all who loved her, joined God's heavenly Band of Angels on January 7, 2019, where she was welcomed with open arms to join them, mold them, and live in the music. Her magic baton is forever silenced here on earth, however she's now "making a joyful noise" with those musicians from her biological family as well as her military family that have been waiting for her instruction. She now resides where the tempo, count, musical markings, cut-offs and solos are always perfect. In Hallelujah Square, all is perfect for Eternity and everyone will follow her Golden Baton with perfection. Mona is happy and all is well…..
Mona was born in Appleton on April 18, 1931, the first of four children of professional musician Orville Meltz and Marie (Van Langhen) Meltz. Mona got her musical talent from her father Orville. He taught her how to play the saxophone and clarinet when she was just 10 years old. Encouraged to use her musical talents following her graduation from Appleton High School in 1949, she enlisted in the Women's Army Corps (WAC) Band in July 1949, where she served until her retirement in 1973.
Surviving Mona are her sister Judy Davis, Appleton, her brother John Meltz, Oshkosh, and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, and great-great nephews. Those that have entered the kingdom of God, and many that have joined God's Band of Angels before Mona are her parents, Orville (1994) and Marie (2000), a brother and sister-in-law Larry and Lois Meltz, sister JoAnn Leddy (December 2018), brothers-in-law George Wales, Bernie Davis, Jack Leddy and Jerry Schroeder and special friend and fellow WAC musician Patricia Browning.
Mona will be laid to rest alongside her parents with a Military Interment scheduled for 11 am on May 20, 2019, at Riverside Cemetery in Appleton.
A special thank you to ThedaCare Regional Medical Center for their care of Mona during her final hours. Very special thank you's to Bob Archer and Karen Nichol from Carolina Assisted Living, who were by her side until she joined God's heavenly Band of Angels, and Jim Wales, her nephew, who took wonderful care of Mona and ensured she got to all her appointments and had everything she needed while at CAL.
Rest in peace our sister, aunt and noble leader. Know that you will be sorely missed by all that have loved you or ever served under your leadership and tutelage!
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on May 5, 2019