|
|
Muriel Francis Mary Newhouse
Moose Lake, MN - Muriel Francis Mary Newhouse, age 84, Moose Lake resident, entered into the presence of the Lord on Friday, December 20th, 2019 in Essentia Health - St. Mary's Medical Center of Duluth.
Muriel was born to Norbert and Genevieve (Van Handel) Feldkamp on May 1st, 1935 on the family farm in the small town of Buchanan, WI. It was there she grew up and graduated near the top of her class from Kaukauna High School in 1953. Upon graduation, she became the school's secretary. She enjoyed music and dancing at the Nightengale dance hall where she met her husband-to-be, Wayne Newhouse. After his military duty in Germany, they married on August 28th, 1958 in the St. Mary's Catholic Church of Kaukauna. Muriel and Wayne started their family in Toledo, OH before moving to Milwaukee, WI, Columbia Heights, MN and finally to Duluth, MN where they would live for 37 years. Muriel was a homemaker while raising their four children, also volunteering as a librarian at St. John's School in Duluth. Once the kids were off to school, Muriel worked in various places - JCPenney's in the money room, the Duluth Air Base in finance, and retired in 1997 from Farmer's Home Administration. She devoted many hours at St John's Catholic Church serving on the finance committee, was in the Alter Guild, Rosary Society and served as trustee. She was also a very active member of ABWA: American Business Women's Association for 25 years. In ABWA she held just about every office, plus chaired many committees. She was even named woman of the year in 1985. In 2002 they moved to Moose Lake where she also became an active member at Holy Angels Catholic Church; serving as Trustee and was involved in St. Ann's Guild, both as a greeter and making coffee for funerals. She also enjoyed singing with her musical group, Autumn Voices. In her spare time, Muriel loved baking, cooking, canning, gardening, tending to flower beds, and reading. She was intelligent, precise, detail-oriented, and the most organized woman you'd ever encounter. Amongst other things, Muriel will be remembered as personable, outgoing, classy, and kind-hearted but a faithful and God-loving woman above all else.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Norbert and Genevieve; infant twin siblings, David and Diane Feldkamp; infant brother, George Feldkamp; sister, Renee Heim; and sisters-in-law, Joan Newhouse and Dolores Dresang.
Muriel will be dearly missed by her husband of 61 years, Wayne; children, David (Amy) Newhouse, Kevin (Sue) Newhouse, Diane (Steve) Connolly, and Janel (Danny) Swanson; grandchildren, William, Isabel, Izaak, and Noah Newhouse, Erica (Patrick) Murlowski, Kathleen (Thomas) George, and Mary and Elizabeth Connolly; great-grandchildren, Connor Murlowski and Lily George; sister, Judith (George) Hoffmann; brothers, James (Julane) Feldkamp, and Dennis (Bonnie) Feldkamp; brothers-in-law, Dave (Mary) Heim, and Wesley Newhouse; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Muriel's family wishes to extend a sincere thank you to the staff in the ICU at Essentia Health - St. Mary's Medical Center in Duluth.
A visitation will be held in Hamlin-Hansen-Kosloski Funeral Home of Moose Lake from 6-8pm with a prayer service at 7:30pm on Thursday, December 26th, 2019. Visitation will continue in Holy Angels Catholic Church of Moose Lake from 10am until the 11am Mass of Christian Burial on Friday, December 27th, 2019. Father Seamus Walsh will celebrate. Burial will be held in Sandy Lake Cemetery, Blackhoof Township.
Arrangements are with Hamlin-Hansen-Kosloski Funeral Home
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Dec. 22 to Dec. 23, 2019