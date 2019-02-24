|
Muriel Langenhahn (Lynch) (née Dekker)
- - Muriel Langenhahn passed away peacefully on February 4, 2019, at the age of 83 years after a long battle with dementia. She will lovingly be remembered by her husband, Donald Lynch, sons Kenneth of Durham, NC, and Robert (Amy) of Appleton, WI, and daughter, Julie Menzer (Brian) of Avon Lake, OH, 4 grandchildren, Derek and Brittany Menzer, Andrew and Ian Langenhahn, her sister Mary Way, sister-in-law, Bonnie Wallace, a niece and three nephews as well as many friends in Wisconsin and Venice, Florida. She was preceded in death by husband Richard Langenhahn, her parents, Lester and Catherine (Opthof) Dekker, her brother, William Dekker, two brothers-in-law Victor Frank and Michael Way and two infant sisters, Carol Ann and Helen Marie.
A native of Sheboygan, WI, Muriel graduated from North High School in 1954 and attended Sheboygan County Teacher's College and graduated with a degree in elementary education in 1956. Her first teaching position was at Hillcrest School, a one room rural school in Oostburg, WI. She eventually continued her education at the University of Wisconsin Oshkosh to complete her bachelor's degree in education in 1970. She then taught for Sheboygan Public Schools at both Jefferson and Pigeon River Elementary schools.
On September 21st, 1957, she married her high school sweetheart, Richard Langenhahn, and together they raised three children and enjoyed 47 years together camping throughout the United States, playing cards with friends, dancing and traveling in their retirement to many places in Europe, Alaska, and the Caribbean. They loved their home on Pigeon Lake in Valders, WI and eventually became "snow birds" residing part of the year in Venice, Florida.
After Richard's passing, God blessed both Muriel and Donald Lynch through mutual friends and they married on August 11, 2007, and enjoyed many happy years in Venice, Florida dancing, playing golf, going out to dinner, and the company of their many friends.
A celebration of Muriel's life will be held at 11 A.M. on Thursday, March 7, at Appleton Alliance Church, 2693 Grand Chute Blvd, Appleton, WI, with Pastor Mark Tegtmeier officiating. The family will greet friends beginning at 9 A.M.until the time of service.
Memorial donations received in memory of Muriel will be made to the .
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Feb. 24, 2019