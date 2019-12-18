|
|
Myles Jared "Jerry" Standish
(Oct. 15, 1947 -
Nov. 27, 2019)
Jerry was born in Chicago, Illinois to the late Dr. Myles and Mildred Schieber Standish. He attended Steinmetz High School, Class of 1965. While there, he sang in the choir directed by Miss Farr, and performed in the chorus of the Lyric Opera of Chicago. He attended junior college in Chicago and specialized training for HVAC systems for Honeywell in Green Bay. He was a control systems engineer with Reliance Electric and had an Associate Degree in Computer Science. He was a long-time resident of Appleton with a vacation home in Townsend, WI.
He is survived by his partner Karen Diemer, sister Barbara Standish, sons Michael and wife Erin Standish, Greg Standish and wife, Jim and wife Kian Standish and six grandchildren Everett, Myles Crewe, Finley, Kayla, Kylie, Khloe, and special cousins Eleanor Wiere, Dottie Culpepper, Jan Shill, Ellen Murgia and Charles Herold. He loved anything technical and rock and roll music. He will be missed for his wonderful sense of humor and loving heart. A Celebration of Life will be held next summer in Townsend and in Chicago.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Dec. 18 to Dec. 22, 2019