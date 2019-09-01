Services
Myrna Ann Griesbach


1940 - 2019
Myrna Ann Griesbach Obituary
Myrna Ann Griesbach

Appleton - Passed away suddenly with her family by her side on Sunday August 25, 2019 at the age of 78, and is now at peace in her heavenly home. Myrna was born September 7, 1940 in Appleton, Wisconsin to Walter and Cecilia (White) DeDecker. Myrna was joined in marriage to Marvin Griesbach on January 28, 1961.

Family was very important to Myrna. She was a lifelong member of St. Pius X. She served many years at the Grand Chute elections, Homemakers Club and gave generously to the Community Blood Center as well as our beloved veterans. She enjoyed reading cookbooks, gardening, canning, bird watching, preparing meals for her family and playing cards with Marv and their friends.

Myrna is survived by her children; Cindy (Dan) Hertzberg, Kathy Griesbach, Jane (David) Hameister, Nick Griesbach, Barb Kunstman, Kristy (Bill) Stueber, and Amy Larson, her siblings Michael DeDecker and Susan (Ned) Wittmann. and brother-in-law Jim Fuerst. Further survived by many grandchildren and great grandchildren that she adored dearly.

Myrna is preceded in death by her husband of 57 years Marvin, her infant daughter Sandra, her parents, sister Barbara Fuerst, and brothers Thomas DeDecker and Joseph DeDecker.

Funeral liturgy will be held on Thursday September 5, 2019 at St. Pius Catholic Church, 500 W, Marquette Street, at 11:30 AM. Visitation will be held at the church from 9:00 AM until time of services. Private interment at St Joseph's Cemetery.

The family would like to extend a thank you to the staff at Brookdale for their care of Myrna.

Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Sept. 1 to Sept. 4, 2019
