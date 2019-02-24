|
Myrna M. Fahrbach
Kaukauna - Myrna Fahrbach, age 79 of Kaukauna, passed away unexpectedly but peacefully at her home on Wednesday morning, February 20, 2019. Myrna was born in Hobart on October 5, 1939, daughter of the late Lloyd and Cordella (Weyenberg) Welch. In 1990, after her children were grown, she married Gene Fahrbach; he survives. Many will remember Myrna for her many years of work at F.J. Pechman Photography in Kaukauna.
Myrna was fortunate enough to have met her loving husband Geno to share many travel experiences to World Softball Tournaments around the country, winters in Arizona, and making family memories. Myrna had a passion for Christmas that showed up not only in the abundance of gifts, but also in the stockings and tree skirts that she made for every family member. She always considered her biggest accomplishment was to have raised her four kids on her own. And she did an amazing job of that. There are nine kids who were lucky enough to call her Grandma. She made each one feel so loved and special, treating them on their birthdays to a shopping trip and lunch. Her latest focus had turned to her two great-grandsons that she helped to take care of on Tuesdays. She was looking forward to meeting the three additional great-grandchildren who will be arriving soon.
Myrna is survived by her husband: Gene Fahrbach of Kaukauna; four children: LouAnn (Brian) Vandenberg of Kaukauna, Randy (Kay) Fischer of Appleton, Terry Jo (Randy) Vanevenhoven of Kaukauna, and Tom (Lisa) Fischer of Kaukauna. Her grandchildren are Jacob (Kelsey) Vandenberg, Lindsey (Daniel Maley) Vandenberg, Sarah (fiancé Jon Rostas) Fischer, Claire Fischer, Travis (Chelsea) Schumann, Alyssa (Andy) Miller, Chelsey (Caleb) Lyons, Dillon Fischer, and Mikaila Fischer. There are two great-grandchildren: Lincoln Miller and Quinn Schumann. Myrna also leaves behind a sister: Pat (Don) Schuh of Neenah; three brothers: Ron Welch of Kaukauna, Cal (Pat) Welch of Little Chute, and Lloyd "Bill" (Mary Ann) Welch of Darboy; a sister-in-law: Kris (Georgine Kautza) Fahrbach of Kaukauna; a brother-in-law: Dick (Carol) Fahrbach of Bensonville, Illinois. There are also many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and many friends. Myrna was preceded in death by her parents, a sister-in-law Carol Welch, and a nephew David Welch.
The funeral service for Myrna will be held at 4:00 PM on Sunday, March 3, 2019 at the Fargo Funeral Home, located at 400 W. Wisconsin Avenue in Kaukauna, with Pastor Brian Episcopo of Appleton Alliance Church officiating. Private burial will take place at Highland Memorial Park. Family members and friends are invited to gather at the funeral home on Sunday afternoon (March 3) from 1:00 PM until the hour of the service.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Feb. 24, 2019