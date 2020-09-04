Myrtle G. Otis
Appleton - Myrtle Grace Otis, age 89, passed away on September 3, 2020. She was born February 1, 1931 to Appleton Firefighter Elmer Brockman and his wife Viona. Myrtle attended Appleton High School where she met Bob, the love of her life. Myrtle and Bob were married at First English Lutheran Church on August 19, 1950. They were fortunate to celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary this past month.
Myrtle loved that first year of marriage spent together at West Point, where Bob was stationed in the U.S. Army. Myrtle and Bob lived their remaining years in Appleton after Bob accepted a position with the Appleton Fire Department.
Myrtle's favorite memories centered around camping. Most notable were the many campfires shared with her family and her great camping friends at Anvil Lake and Indian Shores on Lake Tomahawk. Myrtle also enjoyed bowling in her younger years, playing bridge with her bridge club, crocheting, reading, and perch fishing. She also loved planning for Christmas and making it a special family gathering.
Myrtle was a devoted wife through 70 years of marriage and a gentle, loving mother. She was spiritually and emotionally strong, mentally tough, and the "rock of the family".
Myrtle is survived by her husband Bob; children Penny (Bob) Gillespie, Laura (Paul) Olson, Dan (Sue) Otis, and Jill Wurzer; her grandchildren Jen (Zach) Kouba, Stacy Spang, Scott Spang, Rob (Celina) Spang, Ben (Brooke) Wurzer, Sam Wurzer, Scott (Lindsey) Gillespie, Brad Otis, Cory Otis, and Nick Otis; and her great grandchildren Grace Kouba, Paige Kouba, Kamdyn Spang, Peyton Wurzer, Eliana Spang, and Lola Gillespie.
Myrtle is preceded in death by her parents, Elmer and Viona Brockman, her two brothers Jay and Don Brockman, her sister JoAnn Blume, and her son-in-law, Fred Wurzer.
The family wishes to thank Dr. Brian Guttormsen, Dr. Stephen Dernlan, and Dr. Peter Janu along with her hospice staff of Millie, Amber, and Jolene.
Funeral services for Myrtle will be held at Highland Memorial Park Star of Hope Chapel, 3131 N. Richmond Street, at 12 Noon on Wednesday September 9, 2020. Visitation in the chapel from 10:00 AM until the time of services. Pastor Kurt Hoffman of Our Saviors Lutheran Church, where Myrtle was a faithful member for 55 years, will officiate the funeral services.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund will be established in Myrtle's name. To share a memory, please visit wichmannfuneralhomes.com
.