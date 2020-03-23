|
Myrtle Stecker
formerly of Brillion - Myrtle L. Stecker, age 97, entered eternal glory on March 23, 2020, at Ascension Calumet Hospital in Chilton.
She was born on September 13, 1922 in the Town of Rantoul, the daughter of the late Ervin & Frieda (Schmidt) Duchow. Myrtle married David Stecker on October 27, 1946, at St. Martin Lutheran Church in Chilton.
She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Brillion.
Survivors include a son, Ken (Ellen) Stecker), Cato; two daughters: Sue (Ron) Detert and Jean (Myron) Peter all of Brillion; twelve grandchildren; twenty-two great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild. Also one brother, Orville Duchow, Chilton; as well as many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; one daughter, Diane Michael; one grandson, Lon Stecker; brothers and their wives: Ray (Ruth) Duchow; Earl (Helen) Duchow; Leroy (Carol) Duchow; and one sister, Leona (Art) Pagel. Also in-laws: Faye Duchow; Norman (Virginia) Stecker; Robert (Marie) Stecker; Leonard (Mernabelle) Stecker; and Wilmer (Dorothy) Stecker.
You will be greatly missed by all of your family. See you in heaven!
(Special thanks to Erica and staff at Century Ridge, and the Comfort Care Team at Ascension Calumet Hospital.)
A private family service will be held at the Wieting Funeral Home, Brillion.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2020