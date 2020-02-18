Services
Wichmann-Fargo Funeral Home
400 West Wisconsin Avenue
Kaukauna, WI 54130
920-766-6200
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
CHRIST THE KING LUTHERAN CHURCH
601 S. Washington St.
Combined Locks, WI
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
11:00 AM
CHRIST THE KING LUTHERAN CHURCH
601 S. Washington St.
Combined Locks, WI
Nadine Avery


1930 - 2020
Nadine Avery Obituary
Nadine Avery

Kaukauna - Nadine D. Avery, 89, passed away on Monday, February 17, 2020 at Brewster Village. Nadine was born on February 23, 1930 to Gust and Emily (Olson) Swanson in Minneapolis, Minnesota. On October 6, 1951 she married Art Avery in Red Wing, Minnesota and together they lived in Illinois and Colorado before settling in Green Bay. After retirement they moved to Little Chute to be closer to their son. Nadine enjoyed fishing, camping, sewing, crocheting, reading, gardening and spending time with her family. She loved her grandchildren and shared her love of baking with them, especially her Scandinavian traditions. Nadine was a member of Christ the King Lutheran Church and was active in Bible studies and various other church ministries, especially the Tuesday morning King Silver Group.

Nadine is survived by three children: Dan (Margarita) Avery of Kaukauna; Nancy (Tim) McNeil of Eagan, Minnesota; and Terri (David) Andrews of Green Bay. There are eight grandchildren: Jessica, Margaret (Jay), Melissa, Kari (Josiah) , Allison, Jeremy (Danielle), Paul (Jing), and Tanya; and five great-grandchildren: Elena, Oren, Layla, Colt, and Josephine. There are also many nieces, nephews, and many friends. Nadine was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Art, her sister Joyce (Joseph) Hauke, and also brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law; Bill (Lois) Avery, Carol Clare, Tom Avery, Jack Avery, and Polly Torkelson.

The funeral service for Nadine will be held on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 11:00 AM at CHRIST THE KING LUTHERAN CHURCH, 601 S. Washington St., Combined Locks. A time of visitation will be held on Saturday from 9:00 AM until the time of the service at the church. Online condolences may be expressed at www.wichmannfargo.com.

Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020
