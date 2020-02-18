|
Nadine Avery
Kaukauna - Nadine D. Avery, 89, passed away on Monday, February 17, 2020 at Brewster Village.
The funeral service for Nadine will be held on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 11:00 AM at CHRIST THE KING LUTHERAN CHURCH, 601 S. Washington St., Combined Locks. A time of visitation will be held on Saturday from 9:00 AM until the time of the service at the church. Online condolences may be expressed at www.wichmannfargo.com.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Feb. 18 to Feb. 21, 2020