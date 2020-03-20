|
Nai Lin Chang
Nai Lin Chang was born on September 23, 1922 to Wei-Chou Wen and Ting-Chien Chang in Beijing, China. He was the fourth of five children and the second son. In high school he played a variety of sports, captaining the school's basketball, volleyball, and ping pong teams. Because he was a top student, he was urged to enter the medical field. However, he did not like blood, and chose science instead. The Chang family had prominent status in Beijing, making them targets during periods of civil unrest.
During university, Nai traveled over 1500 miles, many on foot, to flee the Japanese occupation of China. He subsequently attended and received a B.S. in Chemistry from Chinese National Southwest Associated University (formed during the Second Sino-Japanese War from a merger of the faculties and student bodies of Peking University, Tsinghua University, and Nankai University, and located in Kunming, China). When unable to return home to see his parents after graduation, he moved to Taiwan, where as a Lt. Colonel (retired) in the Republic of China Military Force, he supervised a production factory.
Nai moved to the United States in the late 1950's, where he received his Masters in Chemical Engineering (MSChE) from Columbia University in New York City. He married Helen C. Hsiang (who pre-deceased him) and moved to Appleton, Wisconsin, where they remained to raise their family. In 1962, Nai joined the Institute of Paper Chemistry, then affiliated with Lawrence University, which sponsored his citizenship. He became an associate professor of chemical engineering there, and upon his retirement in 1986, received an honorary Master of Science degree from Lawrence University. He was always highly regarded as a meticulous scientist and experimentalist; papers from his early work on fiber mat compressibility and wet pressing remained the cardinal references in this area for decades.
After retirement, Nai spent 35 years learning and playing the sport of golf, which he considered his "new job". His hobbies included wood working, calligraphy, wine making, photography, bridge, mahjong, and Beijing opera. He died of pneumonia on March 8, 2020 in the Intensive Care Unit at the University of Illinois at Chicago.
He is survived by his daughters: Tai (Davis Terry), Huan Justina (Robert Stauffer), Lan Samantha (Robert Caputo), and Ling Patricia (Joseph Finnin); grandchildren (Rick, Will, Alden, Sophia, Justin, Antonia); and his sister Xing-Ke Chang (102 years old, Shijiazhuong, China). His daughters will miss him for his wisdom, his charm and devotion, and his ability to overcome adversity.
A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, June 14, 2020 at 2 pm at Riverview Garden located at 1101 S. Oneida. There is drop-off at the door and parking next to the building. We will be sharing memories of Nai at the gathering. Please feel free to bring photos. Please note that due to the unusual circumstances around COVID-19, the time or place may change. Updates can be found by searching legacy.com, googling "Nai Lin Chang," or you can email [email protected] In lieu of flowers, donations may be directed to "Lawrence University in memory of Nai L. Chang," Lawrence University, Office of Development, 711 E. Boldt Way, Appleton, WI 54911 OR to University of Iowa Center for Advancement, P.O. Box 4550, Iowa City, IA 52244 (in memo line write "Nai Lin and Helen Hsiang Chang Scholarship in Creative Writing").
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Mar. 20 to Mar. 22, 2020