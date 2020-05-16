Resources
A Celebration of Life is being rescheduled for the 1-year anniversary of Nai's death. It will be held on Saturday, March 13, 2021 at 3 pm at Riverview Garden located at 1101 S. Oneida. There is drop-off at the door and parking next to the building. We will be sharing memories of Nai at the gathering. Please feel free to bring photos. Please note that due to the unusual circumstances around COVID-19, the time or place may change again. Updates can be found by searching legacy.com, googling "Nai Lin Chang," or you can email [email protected] Donations may be directed to "Lawrence University in memory of Nai L. Chang," Lawrence University, Office of Development, 711 E. Boldt Way, Appleton, WI 54911 OR to University of Iowa Center for Advancement, P.O. Box 4550, Iowa City, IA 52244 (in memo line write "Nai Lin and Helen Hsiang Chang Scholarship in Creative Writing").



Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from May 16 to May 17, 2020
