Valley Funeral Home
2211 N. Richmond St.
Appleton, WI 54911
Nance Baughman Keenan

Appleton - Nance Baughman Keenan entered eternal life at her home at the age of 90. Her beloved husband, Robert Richard, preceded her in 2012, having celebrated their 62nd anniversary.

She is survived by: her children Robert (Phyllis B, children: Michael , Christopher and Katherine) Chicago, Illinois; Richard (Kathy McNamara) San Francisco, California; Mary Ellen Ambrose (James F, children: Allison, Katherine and Caroline) Portland, Oregon: Nancy Gerson (Thomas E, children: Kelly, Kate, Timothy and Peter) Old Saybrook, Connecticut; Kathryn Chelsky (children: Christian, Connor, Riley and Jack) Appleton, Wisconsin; and Brian (Susan D, Children Sean, Drew and Kelly) Long Beach Indiana, and a brother, George Keller Baughman, Detroit, Michigan along with many beloved nieces and nephews.

She was preceded by an infant son Paul; her parents, Walter P.T. and Mary Ellen Baughman of Detroit, Michigan; and a brother Walter P.T. Baughman, Jr. of Detroit, Michigan. And her Son-In -Law, Mark J. Chelsky, Appleton, Wisconsin.

Nance attended Trinity College, Washington, DC and Georgetown University, School of Foreign Service '51. In Appleton, Nance was a past member of the Town and Gown book club, and the Appleton chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution and was a parishioner of St Mary Church.

A private mass of Christian burial will be celebrated by Father Jim Leary Tuesday April 9th at Saint Mary Cemetery.

The family graciously request, in lieu of flowers, memorials, should be made to Habitat, Appleton, WI.

Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Apr. 8, 2019
